NIVEA extends its donation initiative from June to August 2024 with its match up pledges, towards PFlag Canada's efforts to support 2SLGBTQIA+ communities

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - 2024 marks the third year in a row where NIVEA will be supporting PFlag Canada, in their mission to empower 2SLGBTQIA+ youth who attend Camp Rainbow Phoenix; a youth leadership camp that focuses on nurturing the leadership potential and personal resiliency of the campers to help them become agents of positive social change in their schools, families, and communities. In the previous 2 years of this partnership, NIVEA's contributions have seen over 140 kids receive impactful mentorship, gain a sense of security, and forge meaningful connections with a solid support system that Camp Rainbow Phoenix provides. Pflag Canada estimates NIVEA's pledges from this year's campaign will double that reach for a record breaking year!

NIVEA and PFlag Canada Enter Third Year of Partnership, With Even Bigger Plans To Empower 2SLGBTQIA+ Youth. (CNW Group/Nivea)

This year, NIVEA will triple the period in which they will match donations to PFlag Canada between June 1-August 31, 2024. Beyond the monetary contributions, the brand will also donate skincare essentials for every Rainbow Phoenix camper and their family.

"Our partnership with Pflag in Canada has positively impacted the 2SLGBTQIA+ community far beyond our expectations. As such, we have expanded our partnership to include PFlag National in hopes to support the efforts in their respective chapters too. This initiative embodies Beiersdorf's dedication to 'care', which is at the root of our core values and essential in everything we do. That is why our continued partnership with PFlag Canada in support of Camp Rainbow Phoenix, fostering connections and helping to drive change, is paramount. We are committed to creating a bigger and even more positive impact towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, so they can feel safe, loved, and proud in their skin. " says Florian Wolfram, General Manager - Beiersdorf Canada.

NIVEA will be returning to the annual Toronto Pride festival alongside PFlag for the third time, bringing engaging activities that provide festival-goers with the chance to win products and prizes while supporting PFlag. In August, NIVEA will also be present at the annual Montreal Pride festival to support the Montreal chapter at PFlag Canada.

Due to high demand, Pflag will facilitate two weeks of Camp Rainbow Phoenix, once in July and another week in August, in an effort to reach twice as many youth. "We're so happy to continue to partner with NIVEA! This year, NIVEA's contribution will help us facilitate one of the two runs of Camp Rainbow Phoenix," says Stephanie Jerva, Director Camp Rainbow Phoenix. "We hope Canadians will continue to join us in our efforts to provide a safe, nurturing and fun-loving experience for campers year after year."

The Pride Limited Edition NIVEA Creme is available at select mass retailers and drugstores across Canada.

ABOUT BEIERSDORF AG:

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has 140 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €9.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skin care brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2023.

