Niuriss - A Canadian Formula for Parenthood Offers Media Tours

KINGSTON, ON, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Royal Milk is pleased to announce the inaugural launch of Niuriss, a baby formula designed to provide Canadian parents with a reliable and sustainable source of high-quality nutrition for their little ones. Niuriss is now available online, and with the purchase of two cans, parents will get free delivery across Canada.

Niuriss is the only infant formula made in Canada, with the capacity to produce enough formula to meet the needs of the Canadian market entirely.

"Made in Canada – the strength that sets us apart," says Chenggang Han, Canadian Royal Milk General Manager. "Niuriss is made for Canadian parents who value the highest standards of safety and quality."

Niuriss is committed to delivering top-quality infant nutrition by adhering to the highest global standards of quality and safety. Produced in a premier North American facility, every can of Niuriss formula is crafted with care, using premium ingredients and locally sourced Canadian milk free from artificial growth hormones and antibiotics. Plus it has first-to-market OPO lipids structured to be similar to breast milk, providing multiple benefits for baby development and growth. Niuriss formula is both Kosher and Halal certified.

"Every parent knows there is no one-size-fits-all, no cheat sheet approach to raising a child. There is no one right way to raise a baby. But that's okay. Niuriss was created with the intention of providing quality formula to nourish families across Canada and support the choice of parents in the process," concluded Han.

Niuriss infant formula is produced at Canada Royal Milk, a manufacturing facility based in Kingston, Ontario. Canada Royal Milk operates a 320,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility and employs more than 150 skilled professionals. Through the creation of well-paying, high-quality Canadian jobs in our Kingston facility, Canada Royal Milk is committed to meeting Canada's formula needs.

Canada Royal Milk is offering exclusive tours of its production. Guests will be invited to see firsthand the cutting-edge equipment and highly automated processes that transform milk into high-quality infant formula. To take advantage of an exclusive tour or for media inquiries, please contact: Vanessa Francone ([email protected]).

Niuriss is expected to be available for retail distribution this summer. For online orders, please visit niuriss.com.

For more information: Canada Royal Milk 613-817-1228, ext. 1, [email protected]