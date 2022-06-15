TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Nissan Canada and class counsel announced that a class action settlement in Canada, excluding Quebec, has been approved by the Court to resolve issues relating to allegations of failures of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) in the following Nissan vehicles: 2013-2016 Nissan Altima, 2013-2017 Nissan Juke, 2013-2017 Nissan Sentra, 2012-2014 Nissan Versa and 2014-2017 Nissan Versa Note.

While Nissan completely denies any and all wrongdoing or liability, its priority in reaching the settlement is to ensure customer satisfaction and demonstrate confidence in its vehicles.

The class actions were certified on December 3, 2021 and the settlement was approved by the Court on March 31, 2022. The parties agreed to settle the Nissan CVT class actions in Canada, excluding Quebec, on a without prejudice or admission basis, by way of mutual concessions.

Details about the class action settlement and available benefits can be found at www.cvtsettlementcanada.ca, or by contacting the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-890-6624 or [email protected].

For more information about legal rights under the settlement, owners/lessees of Altima and Juke vehicles may contact class counsel by calling 1-800-213-8143 or emailing [email protected]. Owners/lessees of Sentra, Versa and Versa Note vehicles may contact class counsel by calling 1-877-736-2345 or emailing [email protected].

