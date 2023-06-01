Nisg̱a'a announces $8.8 million investment in Lisims network to bring wireless high-speed internet to every village

Unique partnership includes TELUS commitment to construct cell towers and provide workforce development for Nisg̱a'a Nation members

NEW AIYANSH, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government celebrates a new partnership to bring wireless connectivity to all four Nisg̱a'a villages in Northwest B.C., improving safety and supporting Indigenous prosperity in the Nass Valley through a first-of-its-kind agreement with TELUS.

Once the $8.8-million project is complete in 2024, more than 800 residential customers and local businesses will gain access to TELUS high-speed wireless coverage on Nisg̱a'a Nation-owned network, providing reliable connectivity for residents of all four villages of Ging̱olx, Lax̱g̱alts'ap, Gitwinksihlkw, and New Aiyansh, expanding access to healthcare and telemedicine, which is currently limited for Nisg̱a'a citizens and health clinics on Nisg̱a'a Lands, and improving public safety and communication for travelers and emergency responders along a previously unconnected stretch of Highway 113.

"This is not just a story about internet connectivity; this is a story about our ability as a self-governing Nation to create partnerships to advance our economy on Nisg̱a'a Lands," said Nisg̱a'a Nation President Eva Clayton. "Our investments in the Lisims network will enable us to determine our own success and increase the ability of our people, our businesses, and our youth to fully participate and thrive in our increasingly digital world."

With this investment, the Nisg̱a'a Nation proudly advances its vision of a prosperous, self-reliant Nation with a sustainable, modern economy that will preserve and enhance well-being for generations to come.

"Far too many Indigenous communities lack access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet and mobile connectivity," said Honourable Gudie Hutching, Minister of Rural Economic Development. "This announcement is about making life better for the Nisg̱a'a Nation by allowing businesses to grow, enhancing community safety, accessing essential services and staying connected with loved ones. When we work together, we can create transformational change in all communities."

This joint initiative reimagines how public-private partnerships can enable Indigenous-led solutions and success. With funding from the Universal Broadband Fund and Nisg̱a'a, TELUS has committed to build six macro towers and 3 small cells. TELUS and Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government are also working together to provide technical skills training for Nisg̱a'a citizens who will maintain the infrastructure.

"TELUS exhibits the kind of innovative, community-focused, and inclusive corporate objectives that make this unique partnership possible," said Andrew Borne, Director of Information Technology for Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government. "Together, we are building capacity within the Nisg̱a'a Nation and creating new opportunities in the Nass Valley."

"This is what Reconciliation in action looks like. We are committed to listening and learning so that we can support Indigenous communities in the ways that they want to be supported," said Shazia Zeb Sobani, TELUS Vice-president of Customer Network Planning. "Reconciliation must be Indigenous-led. Through unique agreements like this partnership with the Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government, we are demonstrating our commitment to build meaningful relationships and engage with Indigenous communities to support their long-term success."

Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government will invest $4.3 million into this build, with an additional $4.5 million coming from ISED's Universal Broadband Fund, and with technical support and workforce development training provided by TELUS.

Since 2000, Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government and TELUS have worked together to improve connectivity in the region through several successful projects, including a joint fibre build between Lax̱g̱alt'ap and Ging̱olx, a fibre build between New Aiyansh and Lax̱g̱alts'ap, and within Terrace, British Columbia. The two organizations look forward to further opportunities to collaborate with one another.

TELUS has a longstanding commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, acknowledging that its work spans many Traditional Territories and Treaty areas, including the constitutionally protected Nass Area. Through public-private partnerships, 504 rural communities and 577 Indigenous lands have been enabled with TELUS' advanced broadband connectivity, positively impacting 360,000+ rural and Indigenous households and businesses. To learn more about TELUS' commitment to Reconciliation visit telus.com/reconciliation.

About Nisg̱a'a Nation

The Nisg̱a'a Nation is represented by Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government (NLG) – a modern, forward thinking administration based on traditional culture and values. The Nisg̱a'a Final Agreement is the first modern treaty in British Columbia to provide constitutional certainty in respect of an Aboriginal people's section 35 right to self-government. The Treaty recognizes Nisg̱a'a Lands (2000 square kilometers) and opens the door for joint economic initiatives in the development of the Nisg̱a'a Nation's natural resources.

Nisg̱a'a Government is comprised of NLG, the four Nisg̱a'a Village Governments of GItlax̱t'aamiks, Gitwinksihlkw, Lax̱g̱alts'ap and Ging̱olx, and the three Nisg̱a'a Urban Local areas of Terrace, Prince Rupert/Port Edward and Vancouver. For more information visit: www.nisgaanation.ca

