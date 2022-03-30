Ninja raises $2.8 million to expand 10-minute grocery delivery service in Canada

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Commercializing the first 10-minute grocery and essentials delivery service in Canada, Ninja raises $2.8 million from Lachy Groom, Flexport and Contrary Capital to further accelerate its growth. As a first mover in the space, Ninja is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this largely untapped market, supported by top-shelf backers.

"This new round of investment allows us to speed up our store expansion plans and bring 10 minute delivery of grocery and consumer essentials to more homes in Canada. "said Wesley Yue, CEO, Ninja. "Canada's ecommerce penetration of the grocery market is only 8%. As the ecommerce share of grocery spend in Canada continues to climb, we are certain that the grocery stores of the future will be built to serve online purchases from the ground up, rather than as an afterthought to existing grocery infrastructure."

Capitalizing on Market Opportunity -

The Canadian grocery market is now worth more than $100B , making 2021 a significant year for Ninja, which has seen consistent double-digit week-over-week growth. Founders Wesley Yue, CEO (ex-Waymo), Michael Markevich, Head of Operations (ex-Lime, Uber), Gonzalo Graham, Head of Product (ex-Tesla) set up the first store in Waterloo, Ontario, quickly followed by two additional stores in downtown Toronto. They recruited their core team from the likes of Uber, DoorDash, Zomato and Goodfood. Their staff now exceeds 80. The company has an aggressive expansion plan in 2022 to grow its footprint across Canada and increase its product selection to more than 2,500 SKUs.

Unparalleled Dispatching Algorithm -

Ninja's proprietary dispatching algorithm makes couriers more efficient compared to industry standards, doubling orders delivered per hour to enable 10-minute grocery delivery in Toronto and Waterloo. Unlike some last mile delivery services, Ninja delivers out of its own dark stores where they hold more than 1,300 products in diverse categories that include alcohol, Ontario-raised meat & produce, beverages, health, bath & beauty, cleaning and home & office products.

To reduce their carbon footprint, Ninja couriers complete all deliveries on ebikes. Open until 2am in Toronto and 3am in Waterloo, Ninja offers free delivery for purchases over $10.

About Ninja:

Commercializing the first 10-minute grocery delivery service in Canada, Ninja is a rapidly growing grocery and consumer essentials delivery service founded in 2021. With over 80 employees across stores in Waterloo and Toronto, Ninja is redefining consumer expectations for online delivery. Ninja offers daily services until 2am in Toronto and 3am in Waterloo with products across grocery, health, bath & beauty, cleaning and home & office categories. To learn more, visit ninjadelivery.ca . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok .

