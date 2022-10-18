An initiative undertaken by urban development professionals

(architects, planners and developers)

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The residential development vision proposed for the Bridge - Bonaventure - Pointe-du-Moulin sector is promising, but it must be in harmony with the current and future employment areas. It is also important to capitalize on the uniqueness of the area and to create a stunning effect at each step.

These are some of the observations from the consultation report. This process, initiated by a consortium of professionals in architecture, urban planning, and real estate development, took place this summer among 19 social and economic organizations.

Hosted by Arnold Beaudin and Guy DeRepentigny, the purpose of these meetings was to consult stakeholders on the development vision for the Bridge - Bonaventure - Pointe-du-Moulin sector, which was made public on May 31 by the members of the consortium (Provencher_Roy, Fahey & Associés, Lemay, ACDF, Neuf Architectes, Cycle Capital, Groupe Devimco, Broccolini, Groupe MACH and COPRIM).

The organizations appreciated the willingness of consortium members to establish a dialogue. They also praised the sustainable development approach, the importance of active and public transportation, the respect of the City of Montréal's By-law for a diverse metropolis, and the revitalization of Pointe-du-Moulin, namely through the Aboriginal Embassy project, the Centre d'interprétation de l'industrialisation de Montréal, the integration of urban agriculture in the silos, and the presence of the Pointe-à-Callière Museum.

Moreover, all participants emphasized that this sector has a prime location given its immediate proximity to the downtown area, a gateway to the city right off the Victoria and Samuel de Champlain bridges. Some suggested an east-west public transit system that would provide better access to the area.

"All agreed that this is a unique opportunity to tackle today's pressing issues, including affordable housing, sustainable development and mobility, lower carbon footprint, and efficient water management, thus providing a model environment for the new post-covid normality and innovative methods in building architecture," said the two authors of the report.

The report also shows that we seem to have reached a consensus around building mixed-use living environments with local services.

Other comments and suggestions

The territory's industrial heritage is a strategic asset and must be promoted, while allowing for the development of an innovation hub. The Écoquartier des artisans et des métiers project is supported by many organizations. The promoters of this project are convinced that if the vision is closely aligned with the heritage of the Lachine Canal , it will attract innovative economic initiatives and stand out on the international scene.

The sector has significant potential to become a training ground for traditional trades that are struggling to find sufficient workers.

The heritage and cultural dimensions should be reinforced. According to some, this is one of the weak points.

Almost all participants pointed out that it's not an easy commute. Given the intention to bring more workers and residents to the area, it will be necessary to implement structuring solutions, particularly in terms of public and active transportation. The idea is to relieve congestion by diverting traffic from local neighbourhood streets to main roads such as the Bonaventure Expressway.

Many question the possible location of a residential project near a heavy industrial zone. Most people welcome the idea if there is a sufficient buffer zone.

The authors of the report recommend that consortium members pursue dialogue with the organizations and prepare new material for the urban project. They also recommend working closely with Canada Lands Company, a major landowner in the area.

Recommendations for the City of Montréal

Reiterate the request to the City of Montréal to set up a project management office to coordinate the project with different services, departments, and boroughs.

Support the City of Montréal's proposal to turn the Table de concertation Bridge - Bonaventure into a coordinating group.

Implement a process to provide the Bridge - Bonaventure - Pointe-du-Moulin sector with an urban, economic and social development plan.

Put in place a regulatory framework that will allow the implementation of all components of the urban development plan.

List of organizations

The following organizations took part in the consultation process: Action Gardien, Bâtir son quartier, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal, Chambre de commerce et d'industrie du Sud-Ouest de Montréal, Comité logement Ville-Marie, Conseil des métiers d'art du Québec, Conseil régional de l'environnement de Montréal, Héritage Montréal, Les Forges de Montréal, Parks Canada, Regroupement Information Logement de Pointe-Saint-Charles, Groupe CDH, RÉSO, SDC Les quartiers du Canal, Rayside |Labossière, la Société d'histoire de Montréal, Canada Lands Company, and Vivre en ville. Michel Archambault, Emeritus Professor at UQÀM, was also consulted.

In unveiling their vision on May 31, the members of the consortium announced the start of a consultative process with community and economic groups, as well as citizens, to continue the thought process initiated by the City of Montréal on the development of this territory.

This ambitious project, which provides for the re-urbanization of one of Montréal's most prominent areas, in particular the area around the Peel Basin, will require investments of several billion dollars. Its implementation will contribute to overcoming the housing shortage, fighting climate change, and preventing urban sprawl. It will also allow many citizens and families to stay or return to the city.

Next steps

This group of urban professionals will continue to work with the City of Montréal to develop a common vision and to carry out the projects as quickly as possible. According to its members, this represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with the City in order to develop this key sector with insight and determination.

The group will continue discussions with stakeholders and has mandated an independent firm to update economic data (businesses, employment, industry clusters). It will submit a brief to the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) for the consultations on the de Projet de Ville : vers un plan d'urbanisme et de mobilité.

Territory

The 2.3 km2 Bridge-Bonaventure and Pointe-du-Moulin sector straddles the Sud-Ouest and Ville–Marie boroughs, is located near Old Montréal and runs along the St. Lawrence River. As the southern gateway to downtown, via the Bonaventure Expressway and the Victoria Bridge, among others, it comprises the subsectors of Pointe-du-Moulin, Cité du Havre, the Peel and Wellington basins and the Pointe Saint-Charles Triangle.

