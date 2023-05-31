Ninepoint Partners Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Alex Tapscott, Managing Director, Digital Asset Group, Ninepoint Partners, and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Ninepoint Web3 Innovators Fund (TSX: TKN/TKN.U).

Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing more than $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint.

