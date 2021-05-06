Nine Point Agency Signs New Lifestyle and Cannabis Clients, Expands Team

Vancouver-based, national PR firm celebrates successful start to 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nine Point Agency, a full-service national PR firm specializing in lifestyle and cannabis clients, is swiftly expanding its team and client roster in 2021. In the first few months of the year, the agency hired two new team members and signed with industry pioneers Emerald Health Therapeutics , ecologyst , KAZE , WIRTH Hats and Movement by NM .

Based in Vancouver, Nine Point blurs the line between lifestyle and cannabis, nudging boundaries and championing alternative perspectives of wellness. Comprised of a powerhouse female-led team, the agency soars above competitors thanks to years of expertise, uncanny intuition of emerging industries and trends, and a history of building successful businesses. In addition to strategic planning, the Nine Point team offers a seasoned portfolio of services spanning media and influencer relations, event planning, digital marketing, social media, content development and strategic partnerships.

Adding to the agency's cannabis roster is Emerald Health Therapeutics, a Canadian cannabis company creating distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products, rooted in science-based innovation and product excellence. Nine Point supported the April launch Emerald Health Therapeutics' newest product from SYNC Wellness , a cannabis sublingual tab, with a successful national virtual wellness event. Nine Point will continue as agency of record for licensed cannabis producers Simply Bare and SpeakEasy ; recent successes include a buzzy virtual event for Simply Bare's Organic Apple Toffee cultivar, which featured retail activations, contest giveaways and influencer partnerships.

Nine Point continues to blaze a creative path in the lifestyle sector, representing some of Canada's most recognizable fashion and beauty, health and fitness, food and beverage, and travel and tourism brands. In the past few months, the agency signed new lifestyle clients ecologyst , a leader in sustainable fashion; KAZE, the go-to KN-95 face mask among Hollywood celebrities; and WIRTH Hats , whose stylish products are designed to raise awareness about mental health. Nine Point will continue as agency of record for Smash + Tess, one of North America's most popular slow fashion brands; and Fitness World , B.C.'s largest gym company. Successes in the lifestyle space include Canadian promotions for the Hilary Duff x Smash + Tess collaboration, which resulted in the entire collection selling out within hours.

To keep up with added client demand, Nine Point recently welcomed two new team members. Tyron Harkiss-Foster, PR and digital specialist, formerly served as creative services and marketing manager for Army & Navy Department Stores, where he was responsible for designing and executing brand strategy, generating creative and marketing collateral, and managing the brand's appearance internally and externally. Now, Tyron is excited for the opportunity to do what he does best: deliver exceptional and results-driven digital and media strategies for Nine Point's incredible roster of clients. Melissa Verdicchio, office manager, previously worked at Blueprint, where she served as event coordinator and worked closely with musicians' agents and teams. At Nine Point, Melissa is responsible for assisting the team and providing dedicated support to Tiffany Soper, founder and president.

"We're excited to welcome our new members and clients to the Nine Point family," said Malania Dela Cruz, vice president at Nine Point Agency. "It's incredibly humbling to see such a successful start to 2021 given the last year we've had navigating through a global pandemic. We are beyond grateful to our amazing clients – new and old – and dedicated team members for supporting the evolution and growth of our company over the past few years. We're ready to get out there and generate even more successes for our clients in the next quarter and beyond."

