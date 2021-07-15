Nine Point Agency Launches Incubator Program in Support of Canadian Small Business

Six-month program provides support to small and emerging brands through affordable PR

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Nine Point Agency, a national PR and marketing agency specializing in lifestyle brands, is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative new Incubator Program in support of Canada's community of creators. Designed to assist the growth and success of small and emerging brands through affordable PR services, the six-month program debuts this July 2021.

Adding to the agency's diverse service offering, the Nine Point Incubator Program recognizes the financial barrier for small-sized companies to invest and achieve their marketing goals, and offers tools, services, community and expert guidance that will get creators in front of new audiences, increase brand awareness and, ultimately, support sales and business growth – all for a substantially scaled-back monthly fee.

Nine Point's Incubator Program has quickly taken off with four beloved independent Canadian brands confirmed, including Taikan Everything , a Vancouver based company that designs inspired, purpose driven apparel, bags and accessories with a focus on functionality and clean aesthetics; empyri , an Ontario-based beauty brand using real science and engineering to create cannabis-infused, clean skincare products; Woodlot , all natural, clean and plant-based home and body products, hand-poured and hand-crafted in Vancouver; and OHAI , a lifestyle brand in Vancouver featuring a curated collection of Elevated Essentials™— cannabis accessories and goods for the style conscious and aesthetically aware.

"We wanted to find a viable solution to help support the growth of local, emerging brands that we love and admire in a sustainable and resource-driven way and are proud to finally introduce our Incubator Program." Said Malania Dela Cruz, Vice President at Nine Point Agency. "Each of the brands we've hand-picked for our program represent the innovation, creativity and tenacity it takes to succeed as a business, and we can't wait to help them grow."

Based in Vancouver, Nine Point specializes in lifestyle and cannabis brands, championing alternative perspectives of wellness. Comprised of a powerhouse female-led team, the agency soars above competitors thanks to years of expertise, uncanny intuition of emerging industries and trends, and a history of building successful businesses. In addition to strategic planning, the Nine Point team offers a seasoned portfolio of services spanning media and influencer relations, event planning, digital marketing, social media, content development and strategic partnerships.

Nine Point continues to blaze a creative path in the lifestyle sector, redefining PR through an informed and integrated approach. Representing creative, progressive and purpose-driven businesses, the agency strives to work with innovative brands and within industries where real change takes place. Nine Point is committed to supporting the community in growing together and believes in taking risks, pushing the boundaries and going higher.

To learn more about Nine Point Agency and the launch of their new Incubator Program, visit www.ninepointagency.com .

About Nine Point Agency

Nine Point Agency is a full-service PR agency specializing in lifestyle and cannabis brands, dedicated to creating a radical vision of wellbeing. With a history of building successful companies, a deep understanding of emerging industries and an ongoing commitment to non-profit and community-based organizations, Nine Point takes an entrepreneurial approach to the work. A PR firm now and for the future, Nine Point is an agency motivated by helping clients achieve success, but also by cultivating an open, harmonious and happy society for everyone. www.ninepointagency.com

@ninepointagency #ninepointagency

SOURCE Nine Point Agency

For further information: Media Contact: Nine Point Agency | www.ninepointagency.com; Melissa Verdicchio | 604-816-8689 | [email protected]

Related Links

https://ninepointagency.com/

