Nine Point Agency Debuts New Brand Specializing in Lifestyle and Cannabis Public Relations

National PR agency pushes to expand perspectives of wellbeing

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Nine Point Agency , a full-service national PR firm specializing in lifestyle and cannabis clients, has debuted a revitalized brand that redefines what a PR agency can do.

The new agency was born from Avenue PR, a Vancouver-based lifestyle PR firm that launched in 2013, and Nine Point, its subsidiary that made waves in 2018 as one of the first agencies catering to the legalized cannabis industry. Nine Point Agency blurs the line between lifestyle and cannabis, aiming to nudge boundaries and expand traditional perspectives of wellness. Comprised of a powerhouse all-female team, the agency soars above competitors thanks to years of expertise, uncanny intuition of emerging industries and trends, and an entrepreneurial history of building successful businesses.

Approaching client relations as a mutual partnership, Nine Point Agency takes calculated, well-researched risks, not only to amplify clients' successes, but also to encourage an open, harmonious and happy society for everyone. In addition to strategic planning, the team offers a seasoned repertoire of services spanning media and influencer relations, event planning, digital marketing, social media, content development and strategic partnerships.

Nine Point Agency works with lifestyle brands across a multitude of industries, including fashion and beauty ( Smash + Tess , Ecologyst ); food and beverage ( Burdock & Co , Savio Volpe , Ampersand Distilling Co. ); health and wellness ( Fitness World ); interior design ( Livingspace ); and tourism and hospitality ( Indigenous Tourism BC ), all united by a vision of pushing boundaries in their field. Cannabis, and its plant-based healing powers, is a natural addition to the agency's ever-expanding client portfolio, with homegrown clients such as Simply Bare and SpeakEasy . Equally committed to giving back to the community, the team supports several local charities and organizations, including Arts Umbrella , Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon , One Girl Can , Collective Bunch , WIRTH Hats and Decriminalize Nature Canada .

Nine Point Agency's phenomenally talented team represents everything PR stars should be: reliable, dedicated, creative and relentlessly hardworking, with personalities that positively sparkle. Together, the team has weathered the storm of the global pandemic, extending their resilience and flexibility to helping their clients through trying times. They are champions of diversity and inclusion, backing brands that have demonstrated the ability and desire to make a tangible difference in people's lives.

"Over the past year, our world has shifted, requiring us to swiftly evolve and adapt," says Tiffany Soper, founder and president of Nine Point Agency. "As we like to say, 'You can't control the elements, but you can control how you move through them.' Through a labour of love, many iterations and lots of coffee, we're thrilled to introduce our new agency, which unites our lifestyle and cannabis teams under one powerful brand. We're a PR agency now and for the future, an agency motivated by helping our clients achieve success, but also by cultivating an open, harmonious and happy society for everyone."

A bold voice for their clients, as well as their own perspectives and insights, Nine Point Agency regularly populates the new Seven Point blog, a platform driven by content that informs and inspires. Here, audiences will find honest and raw editorials, client profiles, industry analyses, and news from best buds.

Get to know Nine Point Agency at www.ninepointagency.com .

About Nine Point Agency

Nine Point Agency is a full-service PR agency specializing in lifestyle and cannabis brands, dedicated to creating a radical vision of wellbeing. With a history of building successful companies, a deep understanding of emerging industries and an ongoing commitment to non-profit and community-based organizations, Nine Point takes an entrepreneurial approach to the work. A PR firm now and for the future, Nine Point is an agency motivated by helping clients achieve success, but also by cultivating an open, harmonious and happy society for everyone. www.ninepointagency.com

@ninepointagency #ninepointagency

SOURCE Nine Point Agency

For further information: Media Contact: Anna Stuber | Nine Point Agency | 604.562.0722 | [email protected]

Related Links

https://ninepointagency.com/

