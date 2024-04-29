Nine new innovative partnerships that will bring work-integrated learning to employers and students left out of traditional placements

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Business + Higher Education Roundtable (BHER) is pleased to announce nine new work-integrated learning (WIL) partnerships. Thanks to generous support from the Government of Canada, post-secondary institutions and industry organizations will be able to use innovative approaches to increase access to experiential learning for students and employers often left out of traditional WIL.

A gallery of photos representing the work-integrated learning programs from each of the new partners (CNW Group/Business + Higher Education Roundtable (BHER))
These new partnerships will create 5,000 WIL opportunities that are more flexible and accessible than traditional placement-based internships or co-ops. Innovative WILs are especially beneficial for small- and medium-sized employers and rural businesses, which have capacity and resource challenges when hiring students. They also serve students who are underrepresented in WIL, including students in Arts, Indigenous students, students in remote communities, and students with time or financial barriers to traditional placements.

"With this partnership with BHER, our government is creating opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience that is both flexible and adaptable for Canada's next-generation work force. By providing alternatives to traditional learning placements, such as industry projects and telework alternatives, Canadian businesses and employers will have a greater access to a diversified talent pool. Our government will continue to invest in innovative solutions to connect students and employers to strengthen Canada's productivity."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Innovative approaches to WIL, like industry projects, bootcamps, micro-credentialing, virtual reality, and more, help close the gap for students and employers who aren't able to do traditional WIL," says Val Walker, CEO of BHER. "These new partnerships play a key role in BHER and the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring 100% WIL for every post-secondary student in Canada."

To date, BHER has delivered over 58,000 WIL opportunities in partnership with over 200 industry organizations and post-secondary institutions across the country, strengthening talent pipelines for Canadian employers.

To schedule an interview with BHER, please contact [email protected]

