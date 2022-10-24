Nimonik Inc. expands presence in Western Canada with acquisition of MediaLogic Inc.

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Nimonik Inc., a standards and regulatory compliance software solutions company, announced today it has acquired Calgary-based MediaLogic inc. The acquisition of this exceptional team of compliance specialists will accelerate Nimonik's growth plans in North America.

Leanne Forbes, founder of MediaLogic Inc., will stay on with Nimonik to lead business development focused on the resources and energy sectors.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for industry and businesses striving to improve their compliance programs, regulatory monitoring and ESG reporting. Nimonik's software solutions allow organizations to meet all those requirements more effectively.

"With this acquisition, Nimonik consolidates the firm's presence in Western Canada and can better service its existing customer base across North America," says Nimonik CEO Jonathan Brun. "It creates a truly national solution for companies who want to implement an effective compliance program for regulations and standards across Canada and into the United States, particularly in the energy, forestry and chemical sectors. I am excited to work with Leanne and the entire team at MediaLogic."

Forbes says that MediaLogic customers will benefit by gaining access to Nimonik's data and integrated auditing software suite, which monitors over 500,000 regulations worldwide in over 400 jurisdictions across Canada, the U.S. and internationally. "Having worked in the energy and forestry sector for almost three decades, I am well aware of the compliance challenges our clients face," she says. "This merger will enable us to better support and provide more value and features to our clients, especially those with USA and international operations."

Looking ahead, Nimonik will continue to expand its content coverage and help businesses implement robust programs for their regulatory and permit management systems.

About Nimonik inc.

Headquartered in Montreal since 2008, Nimonik Inc specializes in compliance management software and programs with integrated regulations and standards. It services over 500 organizations around the world across all industries and sectors. For more information, please visit nimonik.com.

About MediaLogic Inc.

MediaLogic Inc. was established in 1998 in Calgary, AB, Canada and has serviced hundreds of companies in Western Canada with its Natural Resource Regulatory Monitoring System (NRES).

