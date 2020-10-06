NIKSUN Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leveraging Rich Data to Engineer Next-generation Network Security Solutions

"NIKSUN's flagship Network Knowledge Warehouse (NKW), which is engineered from the ground up for high-performance and real-time analytics, along with its raw data storage, uniquely enables it to offer best-in-class instant data forensics," said Rohan Thomas, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "One of its recent releases, the NIKSUN® LogWave™, delivers a best-in-class security information and event management (SIEM) engine that achieves maximum visibility by monitoring and analyzing network, applications, services and endpoints. This SIEM engine supports the continuous collection, standardization, correlation, analysis, and reporting of security and operational information."

LogWave ingests any log and event into the NKW to determine root cause analytics. This ingestion can scale to hundreds of thousands of events per second and can scale even further to millions of events per second using NIKSUN's clustering technology. The SIEM engine's recording, aggregation, and indexing correlate the logs and events with network information in the NKW, enabling it to detect security and performance incidents quickly. Uniquely, NIKSUN's entire platform can deploy on a single appliance; users can perform indexing, analysis, and real-time alerting on a single NIKSUN unit.

NIKSUN has designed LogWave to operate seamlessly with its NetOmni™ Suite. Also, the technology leverages the NKW for a contextual perspective of application performance, service delivery impediments, network integrity, and security breaches. NIKSUN's ability to correlate packets and logs and generate reports combining intelligence from all data types gives its solution a huge edge over other tools in the market. Moreover, the solution requires minimal training, and clients experience no downtime. By leveraging NetOmni, users can easily access multiple LogWave units for actionable data and reporting across the entire network, including physical-cloud hybrid environments.

"The versatility of NIKSUN's customer service, its robust feedback mechanism, and average response and resolution time for end-user complaints are the best in the industry. Its forward-looking strategies ehelp it develop solutions to match Internet of Thing's extreme availability, speeds, connectivity, and exposure to unknown vulnerabilities, such as zero-day attacks," noted Thomas. "The company's experienced and committed leadership, creative company culture, and continued focus on innovation position it for wider adoption and rapid growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About NIKSUN, Inc. (NIKSUN)

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cyber security and network performance management solutions for government & intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

