Niko Announces Resignation of Auditor

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Niko Resources Ltd. ("Niko" or the "Company") announces the resignation of its auditors, KPMG LLP ("KPMG"). The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company has accepted the resignation and thanks KPMG for their work as auditor over the past 27 years.

The principal reason for the resignation of its auditor is that in the opinion of the Board, the Company's financial condition does not warrant incurring the costs of auditing the Company's financial statements. As has been disclosed by the Company in its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 and each of its audited financial statements since that time, the Company's primary focus is on attempting to realize value related to amounts for which the Company believes are owed to its subsidiaries that hold interests in Bangladesh and attempting to collect income tax refunds in India, with any realized value expected to be for the ultimate benefit of its senior lenders. As such, the Board does not believe its other stakeholders will benefit from an audit of its financial statements or, for that matter, the current attempts to realize value.

There have been no modified opinions expressed in the auditor's reports of KPMG on the Company's financial statements relating to the "relevant period" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")). To the knowledge of the Company, there were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102).

