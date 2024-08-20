NIIT-MTS Partners with Century 21 Canada Limited to Revolutionize Real Estate Training with Xsel's Professional Development Platform

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT-MTS), a global leader in managed learning solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership, naming NIIT-MTS as their exclusive technology platform provider. This partnership introduces Xsel, NIIT-MTS's professional development platform exclusively designed for real estate agents.

"We pride ourselves on providing the best training in the industry, empowering our sales representatives to deliver the gold standard in service to clients," says Todd Shyiak, Executive Vice President of Century 21 Canada. "The Xsel platform will allow us to deliver our training in new ways and monitor their progress so we can tailor future learning opportunities to better meet evolving needs."

This collaboration aims to empower Century 21 Canada's agents with essential tools and training to excel in the dynamic real estate industry. Through Xsel, agents will access comprehensive training resources crafted to enhance sales effectiveness and technological proficiency.

"Xsel is uniquely designed to equip Century 21 agents with the knowledge and tools to drive business growth," says Sailesh Lalla, Chief Business Officer at NIIT-MTS.

Xsel features interactive modules, virtual simulations, and personalized learning paths, ensuring an engaging training experience. This partnership sets a new standard for real estate training, leveraging NIIT-MTS's expertise and Century 21 Canada's commitment to excellence.

This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in real estate education, revolutionizing how professionals leverage technology for business success.

At NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT-MTS), the company is transforming the way the world learns, for the better. The world's best-run learning functions across 30 countries trust NIIT-MTS with their learning and talent. Since 1981, NIIT-MTS has helped leading companies transform their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value of learning. Their comprehensive, high-impact managed learning solutions weave together the best of learning theory, technology, operations, and services to enable a thriving workforce.

Shivani Chakravarthy, Vice President Global Marketing, [email protected]