NielsenIQ and Loop Insights Announce Strategic Alliance to Transform Retail Sector

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, NielsenIQ, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, and Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) ("Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence, announced a strategic alliance in North America to transform the retail sector with automated marketing and enhanced customer engagement using real-time business intelligence. This alliance will allow brick-and-mortar retailers to adopt new, highly scalable technology and drive actionable insights to gain an advantage in a competitive retail market.

The collaboration leveraging NielsenIQ's robust data aggregation and measurement expertise and Loop's real-time data analytics capabilities, driven through their Fobi device, creates new opportunities for specialty brick-and-mortar retailers. Together, these technologies have the power to create personalized shopping experiences and increase loyalty in real-time, delivering instant value to the customer while driving opportunities for retailers to streamline their operations.

"At NielsenIQ, we continuously strive to collaborate with the most forward-thinking disruptors to deliver value to our clients," says Richard Lee, VP, Strategic Alliances, NielsenIQ. "Loop has made significant progress establishing itself as an innovative leader in the retail data space. Together, with our foundational consumer and retail insights, we have tremendous opportunity to establish new product offerings, expand coverage and facilitate retail success with business intelligence and real-time capabilities."

NielsenIQ's market leading fast-moving consumer goods coverage and Loop's transformative artificial intelligence solutions present opportunities for collaboration and business development across channels. Retailers will benefit from an enhanced understanding of consumer behavior, thereby boosting personalization, targeting and activation initiatives through the joint power of NielsenIQ and Loop.

"The scope, gravity and validation of this agreement with NielsenIQ represent an incredible milestone for Loop and its shareholders," says Rob Anson, CEO, Loop Insights. "NielsenIQ is the global leader when it comes to measurement and data analytics, as well as providing the most complete and trusted view of the market for leading CPG brands and retailers. In establishing this alliance, Loop is now on a path to achieve global enterprise scale, and has firmly put a stake in the ground as an emerging disruptive player in the world of retail data aggregation and analytics."

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a ground-breaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, venue tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop's business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop's technology; and the viability of Loop's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Loop Insights Inc.

For further information: Gillian Mosher, [email protected], 647-282-9714; Rob Anson, [email protected], 877-754-5336 Ext. 4

Related Links

https://www.loopinsights.ai/

