Nielsen Reveals Most Accurate Read Of Canadian Consumer Behavior With The Launch Of Homescan Trip Projection

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, Nielsen Connect, Canada's leading provider of consumer insights, single handedly raised the benchmark of accuracy for Canadian consumer intelligence with the announced launch of Homescan Trip Projection. Bringing to light a dual projection methodology that is unmatched in the industry, Nielsen Connect's Homescan Trip Projection reduces variance from panel bias for better coverage and stronger trend consistency. Since 1994, Nielsen's consumer panel has measured consumer behavior across the physical and digital retail landscape. Building on this, through this launch, Nielsen Connect now yields the most accurate read of Canadian, Omnishopping consumer behavior.

A methodology breakthrough that was a decade in the making, the launch of Homescan Trip projection brings to the Canadian business marketplace a dual projection methodology that significantly reduces panel bias by combining geographic and demographic representation with shopper trip behaviour. Through Nielsen Homescan Trip Projection, companies which are looking to make more informed, faster business decisions are equipped to gain the most precise, composite view of the Canadian consumer, through Nielsen's consumer panel lenses of region, household size, life stage, presence of children, household income, language, size of shopping basket and frequency of shopping trips.

"We define the industry standard when it comes to consumer panel methodology, and in today's disruptive consumer landscape, we are making moves that are more powerful than just touting a large panel size," said Liz Buchannan, Nielsen's Consumer Intelligence Leader for North America. "While the size of our panel is noteworthy, through investments in our trip projection methodology, we are significantly improving the panel data quality for the Canadian market. Given our long standing view into the complex, Canadian landscape, we know that businesses now more than ever need this level of accuracy. Our unique approach and enhanced methodology increases application and reliability of panel data. For our clients, this means better business decisions with more accurate data, more consistency over time and across analysis and greater confidence in insights by preserving the integrity of household dynamics."

Powered by Nielsen Connect Express, Homescan Trip Projections is currently available, via Nielsen Web I-Sight, a new online, data visualization tool that is intuitive, fast and user-level agnostic. For additional information on Homescan Trip Projections please click here.

