NiDAR Command and Control (C2) and Counter Uncrewed Aerial System (CUAS) system acquired by Federal Fleet Services for installation on Canadian Combat Support Ship Asterix; MARSS expands into Canada

Federal Fleet Services acquires MARSS multidomain surveillance, C2 and CUAS system for Combat Support Ship Asterix which provides at-sea support services for the Royal Canadian Navy

Global leader in Hybrid Intelligence surveillance, C2 and CUAS system expands into Canada with the creation of MARSS Canada to offer its systems to and provide local support to the Canadian forces and private sector

with the creation of MARSS Canada to offer its systems to and provide local support to the Canadian forces and private sector A simulator of the system installed on CSS Asterix is being demonstrated by Davie and Federal Fleet Services at their stand at the CANSEC exhibition this week

OTTAWA and LONDON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - MARSS and Federal Fleet Services today announced that during Q3 2023, the full NiDAR integrated Hybrid Intelligence surveillance, C2 and CUAS suite will be installed on Asterix, a Combat Support Ship operated for the Royal Canadian Navy by Federal Fleet Services.

Combat Support Ship Asterix during Operation Savanne in Sudan in April / May 2023 replenishing USS Truxton while in consort with HMCS Montreal. During the operation, CSS Asterix supported international evacuation efforts including vital support, replenishment and command and control operations for Canadian, UK, US, French and Spanish forces. (CNW Group/MARSS) MARSS NiDAR system (CNW Group/MARSS)

Established in 2005, UK-based defence technology company, MARSS, is already protecting the lives of millions of people with its surveillance platform, NiDAR. The system, powered by MARSS' proprietary Hybrid Intelligence approach, integrates a suite of sensors to create a highly accurate and rapid means of detecting, classifying and neutralising threats. The multi-domain surveillance and Counter UAS system is suited for both land-based and offshore applications.

MARSS is also pleased to announce the setup of MARSS Canada to offer its products to the Canadian Forces and private sector throughout Canada.

MARSS will offer the installation of its full suite of end-to-end CUAS products, while end-users can also opt to take advantage of MARSS' ability to fuse with legacy sensors and instrumentation, to bring all data and surveillance-systems into a single tactical picture.

MARSS's automated CUAS systems are already widely used across Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere.

MARSS' CEO and founder, Johannes Pinl, said, "As threats to civilian and military infrastructure evolve at a rapid pace, particularly from UAS, Canadian users will benefit from the availability of this new breed of surveillance systems."

Pinl continued, "our NiDAR platform provides 360-degree automated monitoring and alerts in real time, leveraging our world-leading Hybrid Intelligence technology to provide a unified situational awareness picture and countermeasures. Many of the sensors we use in our global systems are made-in-Canada so it was only natural to further develop our operations in Canada."

He added, "We're delighted to now be able to offer tailored solutions with local support in Canada and the potential for further development for Canadian applications."

John Schmidt, CEO of Federal Fleet Services commented, "in today's world, UAS present a real threat to both commercial and military vessels as well as static and mobile land-based infrastructure. After extensive research into this field, it was clear that the NiDAR system goes beyond just counter-UAS and provides an invaluable tool for a wide range of applications from subsea detection to search and rescue. Investing in and installing the NiDAR C2 system and the various sensors on Asterix adds to the wide range of military systems already present onboard and further enhances our service to the Royal Canadian Navy."

"This system is being used in active theater throughout several of the world's most troubled hotspots to an almost unbelievably high degree of accuracy - we look forward to benefiting from the effectiveness and class-leading technology of the NiDAR system."

Alex Vicefield, CEO of Inocea, the parent company of Federal Fleet Services added, "This multi-million dollar investment involves the acquisition of a variety of systems, hardware, deterrents and countermeasures and will further enhance the operational capabilities of CSS Asterix. Our continued and voluntary investment to keep Asterix at the cutting-edge of naval technology is testament to our dedication to maintaining the Royal Canadian Navy's warfighting capabilities in these uncertain times."

Davie Shipbuilding, Federal Fleet Services's sister-company, is exhibiting a simulator of the MARSS NiDAR system installed on Asterix at its booth at CANSEC 2023 in Ottawa this week.

About Federal Fleet Services

Part of the Inocea Group, Federal Fleet Services is the owner and operator of Combat Support Ship Asterix and is a sister-company to Davie, Canada's largest shipbuilder, located in Québec. For nearly two centuries, Davie has been pioneering technologies in the marine industry, building and maintaining complex ships for their customers, including the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy.

