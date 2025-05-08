Nicole Johnston's Taboo Topics Dares Women to Redefine Rules, Own Their Power, and Thrive

From careers to self-care, Taboo Topics delivers tools, stories, and strategies for women to take charge of their futures

TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Best-selling author Nicole Johnston, a renowned Executive & Leadership Coach and Founder of innatePOWER™, is excited to announce the release of her book, Taboo Topics: Things Women Should Talk About, But Don't. This bold and transformative guide is set to arm women to confront societal norms, embrace bold conversations, and take control of their careers, finances, and personal lives.

Taboo Topics by Nicole Johnston

In a world where women often wait for permission, Taboo Topics is a bold rallying cry for action. It sparks open dialogue, ignites fearless ambition, and promotes unapologetic self-advocacy.

"This isn't just another book about women's issues," says Johnston. "Too many things are shrouded in secrecy or shame, which puts women at a disadvantage. It's about breaking the silence, rewriting outdated rules, and stepping into your power without waiting for approval."

Women have long navigated societal constraints that discourage open discussions about money, health, or ambition. Johnston addresses these challenges directly with relatable stories and practical tools to break free from limiting beliefs.

One powerful statistic underscores her mission: An internal Hewlett Packard report found that men apply for jobs when they meet only 50% of the qualifications, while women wait until they meet 100%. This hesitation hinders women's progress. Taboo Topics provides the insight and confidence needed to take risks and challenge the status quo.

What Makes Taboo Topics a Must-Read

Revealing the Unspoken: Johnston shares candid stories from her leadership roles at billion-dollar companies like Procter & Gamble, Hershey Foods, and Kimberly-Clark. Her firsthand experiences reveal the hidden barriers women face and how to overcome them.

Blueprint for Action: From salary negotiations to self-sabotage, Johnston equips readers with actionable strategies to assert themselves and grow beyond societal expectations.

Authentic Living: Through thought-provoking exercises and real-world guidance, Johnston empowers women to reject perfectionism, prioritize self-care, and live fully and authentically.

As the global conversation around gender equity continues to grow, Taboo Topics inspires women to turn words into action—and own their futures.

About Nicole Johnston

Nicole Johnston is the Founder of innatePOWER™, dedicated to empowering women to achieve their potential. With a background in executive leadership and certified coaching, she blends experience with empathy to create lasting impact. Visit www.innate-power.com.

