SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Humania Assurance is proud to announce that Mr. Nicolas Moskiou has officially been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Having served in this role on an interim basis since December 2023, Mr. Moskiou is now assuming leadership of the company.

Nicolas Moskiou, President and CEO of Humania Assurance

A seasoned leader with an impressive track record, Nicolas Moskiou brings extensive experience and proven expertise in the insurance sector. His track record illustrates his ability to transform his strategic vision into concrete business plans and drive growth. Until recently, he held the position of Executive Vice-President of Product, Innovation and Partnership at Humania. In this role, he built a strong network of relationships within the financial services industry.

Stéphane Rochon, a prominent figure in the insurance industry, says, "I'd like to congratulate Nicolas on this appointment. His expertise and passion are definite assets that will contribute to Humania's growth and help advance the life and health insurance offerings on the market."

The new president's words point to a promising future for our constantly evolving industry: "Through our constant focus on customer experience, growth, performance and innovation, we are well-prepared to offer our partners and advisors a wide range of products and business management tools that go above and beyond their expectations. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners to offer insurance solutions that cater to the needs of our customers. It's important to remember that beyond each insurance contract, there are people; there are lives."

With his engaging leadership style and inspiring vision, Nicolas Moskiou will bring a new dynamic to our company. His commitment to creating a positive and seamless customer experience, paired with his solid operational experience and expertise in product development make him a prime candidate to take over the company's management.

Mr. Moskiou continues: "In the coming months, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation, prioritize our employees in our decision making and strengthen our commitment to the community. Our recent award at the Mercuriades serves as proof of our dedication to promoting the health and well-being of those who contribute to our daily success."

We are confident that under Mr. Moskiou's leadership, Humania will continue striving to make a positive impact on people's lives during the times that matter most to them and their loved ones.

About Humania Assurance

Humania Assurance is one of Canada's oldest and most established life and health insurance companies. For over 150 years, our mutual company has been designing innovative and competitively-priced insurance solutions for hundreds of thousands of Canadians, with a streamlined and accessible process. At Humania, our vision is to offer peace of mind to everyone through innovative solutions. We are committed to providing a human experience above all through the day-to-day work of our loyal employees and the strength of our distribution network and innovative partnerships. Together, let's make insurance accessible!

For more information: www.humania.ca

For further information: Marie-Lou Flibotte, Senior Director, Communications and Marketing, [email protected]