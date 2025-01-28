Nicolas Acosta Alvarado Joins Rosenberg & Parker of Canada, Inc. as Account Executive in Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Rosenberg & Parker of Canada (RPC) proudly welcomes Nicolas Acosta Alvarado to our Toronto team.

With over a decade of experience in surety bonding, commercial insurance, and business development, Nicolas brings a wealth of expertise in managing high-value portfolios, underwriting, and market penetration strategies. He has a proven track record of leading strategic market initiatives, including establishing an agency network in Western Canada for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and designing multinational insurance and surety programs during his tenure at Marsh.

Nicolas's strong client engagement skills and broad understanding of the surety market align seamlessly with RPC's culture of excellence and client-focused service. As we continue to grow and evolve, we are confident that Nicolas will make a significant impact on our team and the clients we serve.

About Rosenberg & Parker

Rosenberg & Parker of Canada is a leading surety bond provider, dedicated to excellence in surety and fidelity bonding solutions. Renowned for its expertise and dedication, we empower businesses with innovative, customized solutions, backed by a legacy of trust and expertise.

SOURCE Rosenberg & Parker of Canada, Inc.

Sheila Thompson, [email protected], 416-218-1280