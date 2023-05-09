Nickel Prospect Update: Early Indications of Significant Mineralisation

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSXV: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to report an update on the nickel prospectivity at its Lake Giles Project in Western Australia.

Highlights

A review of historical drilling assay data has identified 319 drill holes, within MIO tenure, with highly anomalous nickel 0.1% or greater, including 150 drill holes recording 0.2% and greater indicating that there is significant potential for nickel mineralisation.

Historical drilling mainly targeted iron ore with approximately 50% of the drilling not yet analysed for nickel and associated elements.

The key geological unit that is interpreted to host the potential for nickel at Lake Giles is a komatiite ultramafic unit with similarities to the Lake Johnston komatiite system hosting the rich Maggie Hays nickel mine (ASX: POS).

nickel mine (ASX: POS). Significant Ni intercepts from historical drilling and trench sampling highlight the potential for economic Ni mineralisation at Lake Giles, including:

Gossanous outcrop with grab samples assaying 2.61% Co and 2.01% Ni.

Seven advanced targets have been identified that are considered highly prospective for nickel mineralisation and these remain completely untested.

Further interrogation of the historical geological, geophysical and geochemical dataset is likely to define more highly prospective nickel targets and is likely to lead to the definition of nickel mineralisation within the Lake Giles Project Area.

41 diamond drill holes completed by Macarthur in 2019 across the Moonshine and Moonshine North targets have intersected numerous altered komatiites, which are yet to be assayed.

Macarthur now plans to carry out specific nickel targeted exploration including assaying the geotechnical diamond drill core and selected anomalous RC chips for a broad analytical suite of elements, Downhole Electromagnetic surveying (DHEM) on targeted open holes, as well as further ground-based electromagnetic surveying upon recommendation from Newexco.

Macarthur is seeking potential partners to accelerate a Ni discovery within the Lake Giles Project.

Cameron McCall, Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

"Since the completion of the Lake Giles Iron Project Feasibility Study, the Company has been actively assessing the nickel prospectivity of the project area and has identified seven nickel prospects within our Lake Giles Project. The region is currently undergoing extensive nickel exploration, with Dreadnought Resources active in the surrounding area. The Yerilgee Greenstones are unique as they remain the only untested Greenstone belt in the Yilgarn Craton for nickel sulphides. There were a few pleasant surprises with broad intercepts of altered komatiites that appear prospective for nickel that were noted within the geotechnical diamond drilling in Moonshine as part of our magnetite feasibility study that we are excited to get analysed with a nickel focus"

Lake Giles Project

The Lake Giles Project ("The Project") is located approximately 150 km northwest of the town of Kalgoorlie, 240km North of Poseidon Nickel Ltd Lake Johnston Nickel Project (ASX: POS) and 190km northwest of the Kambalda nickel province in WA (Figure 1). Additionally, the Lake Giles Project is surrounded by Dreadnought Resources Ltd Central Yilgarn Project (ASX: DRE) where they are actively exploring for nickel and gold.

The Project is owned by Macarthur Iron Ore Pty Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of Macarthur Minerals Limited ("Macarthur" or "the Company").

The Project is primarily an advanced iron ore project, with a completed feasibility study to use conventional open pit mining methods for a series of banded iron formation (BIF) hematite and magnetite prospects.

The Lake Giles tenements cover the Yerilgee greenstone belt located in the central part of the Southern Cross Province of the Yilgarn Archaean Craton. The region is characterized by lenticular greenstone belts often partly enveloped by foliated and gneissic granitoids. Regionally the greenstone belts consist of metamorphosed ultramafic, mafic and sediments, including BIF which are Archean in age and are commonly intruded by mafic, intermediate, and granitic rocks.

The prospective ultramafic rocks of the Project are interpreted to be of Kambalda komatiite type. Serpentinised olivine cumulate rocks sometimes metamorphosed to talc-carbonate occur in many places and are considered to have a high potential for the discovery of nickel sulphides. These have similar characteristics to those of the Forrestania and Lake Johnston greenstone belts. The Lake Johnston nickel mineralised bodies such as Maggie Hays, are hosted within a Kambalda style ultramafic komatiite, which is an upturned volcanic flow against a basaltic basal unit.

In Geoscience Australia's 2016 report1 on the 'Potential for intrusion-hosted Ni-Cu-PGE sulfide deposits'1 they highlighted the potential as moderate to high for either or both tholeiitic intrusion-hosted and komatiite-hosted Ni-Cu-PGE sulfide deposits within the Yerilgee Greenstone Belt and hence the Lake Giles Ni Project.

The tenements were briefly and only partially explored for nickel from 1968 to 1972 during the Nickel Boom, and then for gold from 1974 to 1978. Macarthur and its predecessor Internickel Australia Pty Ltd have controlled the area since 2000, undertaking some limited nickel and gold exploration before focusing on iron ore.

A combination of available historical data, recent geological, geophysical, and geochemical data obtained in the course of Macarthur's extensive geological investigation of the Banded Iron Formation ("BIF") for iron ore potential, has indicated that there is potential for nickel sulphide and gold mineralisation within the extensive ultramafic rock package hosting the BIFs that comprise the Macarthur Iron Ore Project.

Historical Data Review Highlights Nickel Prospectivity

A review and evaluation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data obtained in the course of Macarthur's extensive geological investigation of the Lakes Giles Project for iron ore potential, has identified extensive and highly prospective nickel exploration targets. This includes several advanced targets considered highly prospective for the discovery of sulphide style nickel, all of which remain completely untested (see Figure 2).

Drilling by Macarthur of the iron formations has demonstrated a potential for disseminated and potentially massive nickel sulphides in these overlying komatiitic ultramafics at Lake Giles, with further potential for concentrated secondary nickel in the weathered profile overlying the fresh komatiites.

Significant Ni intercepts from historical drilling completed by Macarthur have highlighted the potential for economic Ni mineralisation at Lake Giles, including:

LGRC_0010 (TD - 288m ): 128m @ 0.17% Ni (from 108m ) including 1m @ 0.29% Ni;

): @ 0.17% Ni (from ) including @ 0.29% Ni; LGRC_0015 (TD - 168m ): 106m @ 0.15% Ni (from 62m ), finished in anomalous Ni;

): @ 0.15% Ni (from ), finished in anomalous Ni; LGRC_0018 (TD - 370m ): 103m @ 0.16% Ni (from 77m ) and 23m @ 0.17% Ni (from 235m );

): @ 0.16% Ni (from ) and @ 0.17% Ni (from ); LGDD_054 (TD - 363m ): 23.5m @ 0.85% Ni (from 4.5m ) including 11.5m @ 1.03% Ni (from 10.5m );

): @ 0.85% Ni (from ) including @ 1.03% Ni (from ); and Gossanous outcrop with grab samples assaying 2.61% Co and 2.01% Ni.

Forty-one geotechnical diamond drill holes completed by Macarthur across the Moonshine and Moonshine North targets have intersected numerous altered komatiites that appear prospective for nickel, which are yet to be assayed. The drill core is stored on site and requires detailed logging, cutting and analysis. This work will begin shortly.



1 Dulfer, H., Skirrow, R.G., Champion, D.C., Highet, L.M., Czarnota, K., Coghlan, R. & Milligan, P.R. 2016. Potential for intrusion-hosted Ni-Cu-PGE sulfide deposits in Australia: A continental-scale analysis of mineral system prospectivity. Record 2016/01. Geoscience Australia, Canberra. http://dx.doi.org/10.11636/Record.2016.001

Further targets are recommended for follow up based on drill assay anomalies and historical geophysical anomalies associated with potentially significant highly magnetic ultramafic footwall 'bulges', which are interpreted to represent a thickening and embayment of the komatiite flow into the footwall stratigraphy.

Nickel exploration on the Lake Giles tenure is at an early stage. Much of the Lake Giles nickel boom exploration data together with recent observations suggest a favourable environment for the occurrence of nickel mineralisation. An updated knowledge of regolith characteristics together with the factors influencing the primary occurrence of nickel sulphide deposits and their frequent remobilisation during folding and faulting is now likely to result in much more efficient and focused exploration than in the past nickel booms.

Further interrogation of the historical geological, geophysical and geochemical dataset is likely to define more highly prospect nickel targets and has high potential for the definition of nickel mineralisation within the Lake Giles Project Area.

Macarthur is currently preparing to carry out specific nickel targeted exploration including assaying the prospective intervals from the geotechnical diamond drilling for a broad analytical suite of elements, Downhole Electromagnetic surveying (DHEM) on targeted open holes, as well as further ground-based electromagnetic surveying upon recommendation from third party geophysical consultants Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd.

Macarthur is seeking potential partners to accelerate a Ni discovery within the Lake Giles Project.

Released On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman and CEO

Qualified Person Statement

Exploratiion Results

Mr. Tom O'Malley, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is a self-employed consultant to Macarthur and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr O'Malley has reviewed and approved the technical information relating to exploration results contained in this news release.

Mineral Resources:

The Mineral Resources for the Lake Giles Iron Project disclosed in this press release have been estimated by Mr. David Williams, BSc (Hons), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Williams, an employee of CSA Global Pty Ltd and Independent Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the above technical information relating to the Mineral Resource estimates contained in this release, in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Reserves:

The information in this report relating to Mineral Reserves is based on information compiled by Stephen Craig, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Craig is a full-time employee of Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd. Mr. Craig has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101. Mr Craig consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company profile

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred) as filed in NI43-101 Technical Report for the Feasibility Study2. Macarthur also holds 24 square kilometre tenement area iron exploration interests in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

References:

Macarthur Minerals Limited. (2019, December 05 ). Replacement Prospectus. Western Australia : TSXV Release.



Macarthur Minerals Limited. (2020, March 24 ). Macarthur set to advance Moonshine nickel prospect with EIS co-funded drilling. Western Australia : TSXV Release.



Macarthur Minerals Limited. (2020, March 25 ). Macarthur seek Venture Partner to further explore its nickel projects in Western Australia . Western Australia : TSXV Release.



2 MMS TSXV Announcement dated 11 April 2022

Appendix 1: Historic Surface Sampling Summary

Grab sample by Macarthur was announced to the TSX on March 5, 2018, "2.6% COBALT AND 2.0% NICKEL DISCOVERED AT MACARTHUR MINERALS' LAKE GILES IRON ORE PROJECTS IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA". This detailed the locations and setting of the grab samples.

The majority of the soil and auger samples were captured by Amax Exploration (Australia) Inc, who held 74 separate Mineral Claims over a period from mid-1968 to late 1970. Together they were termed the Johnson Rocks claims. Amax continued with its nickel exploration program elsewhere and in 1969 discovered an outcropping nickel gossan that led to the discovery of the Forrestania nickel deposits, also in the Southern Cross Province, approximately 300km to the south.

Initial exploration during 1968 and 1969 included reconnaissance geological mapping, gridding and soil sampling. This was followed up with ground magnetics surveys, IP (induced polarisation) surveys, auger drilling and finally two programs of percussion drilling. A comprehensive final report is available (Wamex report A3911). All geochemical samples were assayed for Ni and Cu, and the auger samples were also assayed for Cr, Co and Zn. Most of the data has been able to be transcribed into digital format.

Soil samples were taken at 100 foot intervals over most of the gridded area. The ~80 mesh fraction of each sample was analysed for copper and nickel and the results plotted and contoured at a scale of 1000 feet = 1 inch

Auger drilling here, however provided serpentinite nickel values. Copper was contoured at 90 ppm and was found to coincide with anomalous nickel values at nine locations in the three grid areas that covered large portions of the Lakes Giles Project, see Figure 3.

Analysis Statistics

Table 1: Surface Sample Statistics. Company Count of

Soil Samples Min of

Ni_ppm Max of

Ni_ppm Average of

Ni_ppm Count of

Auger Samples Min of

Ni_ppm Max of

Ni_ppm Average of

Ni_ppm Amax 8091 0 3151 164.7 624 15 10400 867.9 Consolidated 1599 30 2000 180.7







LeNickel 1028 0 1226 205.0







Macarthur 3108 0 2360 81.2







Grand Total 13826 0 3151 150.8 624 15 10400 867.9

These surface sample locations are shown in Figure 3.

Electromagnetic (EM) Survey Summary

Clark Hill, Moonshine and Snark MLEM and FLEM Surveys – Macarthur Minerals 2018. Between the 30th of May and the 24th of June 2018, Moving Loop Time Domain Electromagnetic (MLEM) and Fixed-Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) surveying was undertaken at the Lake Giles Project for Macarthur Iron Ore Pty Ltd (Macarthur).

Surveying covered three prospect areas; Clark Hill, Moonshine and Snark. Surveying was designed to detect bedrock conductor sources proximal to the basal contact of mapped ultramafic flows/sequences identified by Macarthur from nickel and copper in soil geochemistry and airborne magnetics. Surveying was completed by Vortex Geophysics under the supervision of Newexco Services Pty Ltd. See Figure 4.

Macarthur Drilling Summary

Drilling from 2,369 drill holes has been databased and broken down by Macarthur tenement in Table 2 and nickel target area in Table 3.

Table 2: Drilling Statistics by Macarthur Tenement. Tenement Total Holes Min Depth

(m) Max Depth

(m) Average

Depth (m) Sum of DD

metres Sum of RC

metres Total Ni

Assays E 30/522 12 150 150 150 0 0 0 M 30/206-I 89 50 351 216 1097 16965 4512 M 30/207-I 39 19 342 181 464 6242 1452 M 30/213-I 56 30 306 104 546 4908 112 M 30/214-I 21 7 282 102 360 1775 17 M 30/215-I 32 24 384 158 220 4839 803 M 30/216-I 4 36 48 44 0 174 174 M 30/217-I 18 30 64 48 0 863 863 M 30/227-I 95 29 288 77 84 7199 3116 M 30/228-I 130 1 370 134 1120 15069 3500 M 30/229-I 102 30 186 62 138 6139 1524 M 30/248-I 31 48 302 201 0 5936 615 M 30/249-I 806 1 288 59 1034 45729 8752 M 30/250-I 9 100 252 159 100 1330 419 M 30/251-I 683 6 131 55 621 36620 28378 M 30/252-I 62 24 85 51 0 3191 2614 Outside of

current tenure 180 7 348 79 0 11487 3030 Grand Total 2369 1 384 77 5783 168465 59881

Table 3: Drilling statistics by 2023 nickel target area. Nickel

Target Total Holes Min Depth

(m) MaxDepth

(m) Average

Depth (m) Sum of DD

metres Sum of RC

metres Total Ni

Assays Max

Ni_Assay

(ppm) Central 762 6 131 54 621 40596 31946 8670 Clark Hill 4 172 384 273 0 1090 98 2510 Drabble-

Downs 237 18 252 56 85 13022 5510 4340 Moonshine 165 7 351 203 1561 30052 6956 4000 Moonshine North 85 7 370 151 1220 10634 2924 14200 Sandalwood 29 48 302 205 0 5936 615 7500 Snark 147 13 288 66 286 9311 775 2950 Other 940 1 348 70 2010 57824 11057 8229 Grand Total 2369 1 384 77 5783 168465 59881 14200

Table 4: Drilling Assay Statistics on selected elements. 118786 samples Ni ppm Cu pct Pd ppb Pt ppb Cr pct Co pct MgO pct Ag ppm Al2O3 pct SiO2 pct Count Numeric 49237 58369 374 362 91092 54255 108828 1872 108732 108483 Count Null 69549 60417 118412 118424 27694 64531 9958 116914 10054 10303 Unique Values 1388 595 31 25 2281 511 1598 42 3475 7503 Minimum 1 1.00E-04 1 5 2.00E-04 1.00E-04 0.005 0.05 0.005 0.72 Maximum 14200 0.922 36 35 3.3516 3.356 36.3 77.6 64.49 98.7 Mean 241.99 0.01 12.79 12.49 0.04 0.00 1.36 0.34 10.62 35.66 Median 70 0.009 14 12 0.0096 0.001 0.14 0.25 8.81 37.96 Range 14199 0.9219 35 30 3.3514 3.3559 36.295 77.55 64.485 97.98 Interquartile Range 140 0.01 4 4 0.024 0.00375 0.9 0.05 15.35 25.1 Standard Deviation 572.69 0.01 5.75 4.40 0.13 0.02 3.65 1.84 8.69 17.15 1 percentile 8 5.00E-04 1 5 2.00E-04 2.50E-04 0.005 0.05 0.05 2.54 5 percentile 10 5.00E-04 1 6 2.00E-04 2.50E-04 0.02 0.08 0.24 5.48 10 percentile 20 0.0016 3 8 2.00E-04 2.50E-04 0.03 0.1 0.54 9.42 25 percentile 30 0.004 11 10 0.0027 2.50E-04 0.06 0.2 2.42 23.3 75 percentile 170 0.014 15 14 0.0267 0.004 0.96 0.25 17.77 48.4 90 percentile 520 0.019 18 18 0.065 0.008 3.3 0.5 23.34 53.74 95 percentile 1360 0.023 20 20 0.1922 0.01 6.29 0.7 25.6 59.7 99 percentile 2550 0.034 33 30.37 0.7285 0.03 21.9 1.2 29.1734 75.94

The Macarthur drilling includes 70 diamond and partial diamond drill holes, with the distribution shown in Figure 5. The drill holes containing nickel assays are also displayed in Figure 6.

All drill collars are further listed in Appendix 2.

SOURCE Macarthur Minerals Limited

