LAVAL, QC, June 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Asista Foundation is proud to announce that Nick Suzuki has joined the Asista Foundation family as its official ambassador kicking off the "A Hero Within All of Us" campaign.

Through his professional experience, he has been able to witness the various challenges of people affected by a mental health condition. The young hockey player and animal lover is confident that his participation will raise awareness, promote the cause to the public and have a meaningful impact in the community.

Nick Suzuki & Wall-E - © / ASISTA Foundation Photo credit/Crédit photo: Asista Foundation, JP Castonguay (CNW Group/Asista Foundation)

The "A Hero Within All of Us'' campaign highlights the influence and power we all have in positively changing lives through actions and support.

Collaborative partners of the campaign include the Dilawri Group and Nutrience, which will support the current fundraising activities of the Asista Foundation and join their voices to raise public awareness of the importance of its mission.

We all have the power to make a difference, let's be someone's hero.

About Nick Suzuki

Nick (Nicholas) Suzuki is a professional NHL hockey player since 2017 and currently playing for the Montreal Canadiens. Originally from Ontario, he kicked off his career with the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round and was eventually traded to Montreal in 2019.

About the Asista Foundation

Founded in 2011 in Laval, Québec, the Asista Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization driven to change lives by giving a second chance to dogs that are sometimes in precarious and difficult situations, such as in a shelter, and train them as service dogs to accompany people with mental health related conditions. Thanks to the precious network of our volunteers, donors, and partners, we can continue to help people in need.

About Dilawri Group

Dilawri is Canada's largest automotive dealership group with 76 franchised dealerships representing over 35 brands. Dilawri Group is also a leader in the communities it serves, having established the Dilawri Foundation in 2002. The Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars across Canada, supporting a variety of charitable causes.

About Nutrience

Since 1988, Nutrience, a division of Rolf C. Hagen Inc. believes in the importance of healthy nutrition at every stage of a pet's life. Since 2012, Nutrience has been involved in promoting and financing the distribution of quality, no-compromise dog food for the Asista Foundation, thanks to its great generosity. The Canadian company, founded in Montreal, prides itself on using the latest scientific discoveries in the field of dog and cat nutrition.

SOURCE Asista Foundation

For further information: John Agionicolaitis, Vice President, Public Affairs and Media Relations, 450-781-1200 poste 3031, [email protected]