NICHI announces Northwest Territories recipients of funding to advance critical Indigenous housing projects in urban, rural and northern areas and address urgent and unmet needs

YELLOWKNIFE, TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE AKAITCHO, YELLOWKNIVES DENE FIRST NATION, and MÉTIS, PART OF THE MǪWHÌ GOGHA DÈ NĮĮTŁÈÈ TRADITIONAL AREA OF THE TŁĮCHǪ, NT, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI) Chief Executive Officer John Gordon and Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, Patty Hajdu, announced the recipients of NICHI's expression of need process to address the critical need for safe and affordable urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing projects in the Northwest Territories.

Today's announcement includes more than $26 million in funding for 7 projects in the Northwest Territories led by:

Kasho Gotine Housing Society (two projects)

Nahanni Butte Dene Band

Tłı̨chǫ Łeàgı̨ą Tsʾı̨ı̨lı̨ Kǫ

The Metis Associaation Local 52

Ts'Euh Nda Society

Northwest Metis Council Inc.

Through the national process, $277.8 million out of a total funding amount of $281.5 million is being distributed to 75 projects across the country aimed at building more than 3800 units. This funding was provided to Indigenous Services Canada through Budget 2022 and was distributed by NICHI, applying its "For Indigenous, By Indigenous" approach. NICHI brings together Indigenous-led housing, homelessness, and housing-related service delivery organizations to provide lasting solutions that address diverse housing inadequacies including homelessness for Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

Over 171,000 Indigenous Peoples in urban, rural and northern areas off-reserve are in core housing need according to the 2021 Census. Indigenous Peoples continue to experience core housing needs at a significantly higher rate than non-Indigenous people – with the gap between them being exacerbated by the housing and homelessness crisis and by inadequacies in distinctions-based funding. Through a For Indigenous, By Indigenous approach to Indigenous housing that recognizes Indigenous organizations are best placed to understand the needs of their communities, Indigenous Services Canada is striving to close this gap by 2030.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes, and to ensure a better future for Indigenous communities. This funding initiative is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to address the social determinants of health and advance self-determination in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Articles 21 and 23.

Quotes

"Indigenous housing providers deserve Indigenous advocacy at the national level. By securing this investment and developing a For Indigenous, By Indigenous funding process, NICHI is putting Indigenous people back in charge of housing policy for our people and communities. The overwhelming expression of need we received in our application process – totalling $2 billion across 447 applications – demonstrates that the work is far from over – but today, we're excited to announce funding that will make a positive impact in the lives of Indigenous peoples in the Northwest Territories."

John Gordon

Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated

"In true partnership with Indigenous peoples, we are building more homes, faster. Communities know best what they need, which is why these projects follow the For Indigenous, By Indigenous approach. We will always be there to support the communities that take the lead in building homes; it's a matter of equity."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"NICHI's remarkable achievement in swiftly delivering $277.8 million underscores its unwavering commitment to advancing Indigenous housing nationwide. As a new organization, NICHI's expedient action demonstrates unparalleled dedication and catalytic impact in transforming community housing landscapes. We commend NICHI for its pivotal role in driving forward this transformative initiative."

Lisa Ker

Acting Executive Director for the Community Housing Transformation Centre

"With thousands of years of collective experience, urban, rural, and northern Indigenous housing providers have the capacity, know-how, and shovel-ready projects to address the challenge. NICHI has shown that it can deliver funding programs swiftly, fairly, and responsibly."

Margaret Pfoh

President, Canadian Housing and Renewal Association

Quick facts

On June 8, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver $281.5 million in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

, the Government of announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas. NICHI held its expression of need process from late November 2023 to January 12, 2024 , and funding was allocated to 75 non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council who prioritized urgent and unmet housing need in Indigenous communities across the country. Currently, $3.7 million of the total funding amount remains to be allocated

to , and funding was allocated to 75 non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council who prioritized urgent and unmet housing need in Indigenous communities across the country. Currently, of the total funding amount remains to be allocated The National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) is an Indigenous-led national housing organization working to ensure that all Indigenous people across Canada have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing.

have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing. Support for projects will include funding for acquisitions of new properties and buildings, construction of new facilities, repairs and renovations, housing-related training, growing organizational capacity and administration costs.

Associated links

National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI)

Housing for Indigenous Peoples

Funding for urgent, unmet Indigenous housing projects in urban, rural and northern areas to be distributed through the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated

