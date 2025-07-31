NiaHealth Taps ex-HelloFresh Exec as First Chief Marketing Officer and Announces Product Expansion as Company Enters Hyper-Growth Phase

Award-winning marketing leader Candy Lee joins NiaHealth amidst accelerating demand, expanded clinical care, and the announcement of significant product expansion as Canada's most comprehensive proactive health platform.

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - NiaHealth , Canada's fastest-growing consumer proactive health company, today announced the appointment of Candy Lee as its first Chief Marketing Officer, marking a major milestone in the company's evolution from emerging startup to national category leader. The announcement today also includes significant product expansion as part of NiaHealth's mission to become Canada's most powerful and comprehensive proactive health platform—launching Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) out of beta, tripling the size of its clinician team, and expanding its core testing panel from 50+ to over 150 biomarkers, now the most complete longevity and healthspan assessment available to Canadians.

This news follows a string of major milestones for NiaHealth, including its public debut out of stealth in April, national platform enhancements announced live at Web Summit in May, and the closing of a $5.75M seed fundraise in June led by Golden Ventures, Version One, and other top-tier Canadian tech investors.

"Momentum is real, and it's accelerating," said Sameer Dhar, CEO and Co-Founder of NiaHealth. "We've gone from stealth to scale in just a few months—but we've stayed grounded in our mission. Every new test, every clinical consult, every continuous glucose monitor scan is about helping Canadians feel better and live longer. Candy's appointment is a massive leap forward—she's built some of the most loved brands in Canada, and she understands how to meet people where they are. We're not just innovating—we're making proactive care truly accessible."

Lee's career spans award-winning marketing and growth leadership at HelloFresh, Homebase, ecobee, and Budweiser—Canada's #1 beer—earning recognition from the Cannes Lions, FastCompany, CMA Awards, Media Innovation Awards, and more. But it was a personal health reckoning that brought her to NiaHealth.

"A decade ago, I hit a turning point in my own health," said Candy Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at NiaHealth. "What looked fine on paper spiralled into months of fatigue, inflammation, and unanswered questions. Through that journey, I learned that with the right clinical guidance and proactive biomarker testing, so much of that suffering could have been avoided. What excites me most about NiaHealth isn't just the science or the product—it's the humanity. This is a company that leads with empathy, with clinicians guiding every step. And the opportunity to bring that to millions of Canadians? That's the kind of mission you drop everything for."

NiaHealth's platform now includes access to 150+ evidence-backed biomarkers, one-on-one consultations with longevity-trained clinicians, and advanced data integrations with gut microbiome test insights, Vo2Max, DEXA Body Scans, CGMs and fitness wearables like Oura Ring, Fitbit, and Garmin. By combining long-range biomarkers with real-time health data, members gain a full-circle view of their health—before symptoms ever begin.

The company has completed nearly 150,000 biomarker tests across the country, with over 90% of members discovering at least one previously unknown—but actionable—health risk, such as pre-diabetes, vitamin D deficiency, or early heart disease indicators. NiaHealth operates in every province except Quebec and offers HSA-eligible plans starting at $299/year.

Designed to complement Canada's public healthcare system, NiaHealth supports Canadians between doctor visits—focusing on long-term prevention, lifestyle change, and early intervention.

"This next chapter isn't just about scale—it's about impact for Canadians," said Dhar. "We're proving that proactive health can be evidence-based, clinician-guided, and built for real life. That's the future we're working toward, and we're just getting started."

NiaHealth is Canada's leading proactive health platform, helping people live longer, healthier lives through advanced biomarker testing, personalized clinical guidance, and real-time tools like continuous glucose monitoring and fitness wearable integration. With nearly 150,000 biomarker tests completed and plans starting at $299/year, NiaHealth is proudly built in Canada, for Canadians—designed to empower members with long-range insights, early risk detection, and actionable support. Learn more at niahealth.co .

