Niagara to Host 88-Year-Old Canadian Golf Tournament in 2023

Annual Father and Three Sons Golf Tournament Has A Rich History Focused on Family, Friendship and Fun

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Father and Three Sons Annual Golf Tournament will be taking place on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Whirlpool Golf Course, Niagara, Ontario in 2023, hosted by the Golfi Family. The event has a rich history, and brings together fathers with three or more sons, to gather annually for this family focused golf tournament. Founded in 1935, by the Tilden (Rent-A-Car) Family, the first tournament took place in Montreal and is rotated to a different city each year by a host family and now takes place in Southern Ontario. Participants range in age from 8 years old to 97 years young and many have played in the tournament for over 50 years, passing the tradition from generation to generation.

"Father and Three Sons was founded to focus on family, friendship and fun," says Gary Isaacs, Father and Three Sons Chair. "It's an honour to be having this event at Whirlpool Golf Course this year on August 18th. We know the Niagara region has much to offer and we are excited to play host to so many families for the event. We are anticipating a full event and we are excited to open registration at www.fatherandthreesons.ca and $900 per foursome, which includes golf, lunch, dinner, gift and prizes for all four family members."

As is tradition for the Father and Three Sons Golf tournament, the event starts on Friday morning with the annual Fathers' meeting which will bring motions forward and ensure host families are identified for upcoming years. Commencing with a shotgun at 11 am, fathers are grouped together in foursomes as are sons for friendly competition across the generations.

Other traditions of the tournament include:

Dinner reception following golf where each family in attendance is introduced by a family-member with a short story about their family to the group;

Beautiful historic trophies awarded for best family low net and low gross score;

Closest to the Lauers trophy awarded to the most honest (high scoring) family;

Closest to the Coyles is awarded to the current longest attending family

Optional family scramble event will be played the day before.

First year families receive a warm welcome, partnered with a long-standing Father and Three Sons family. All details are available on www.fatherandthreesons.ca

"We are very pleased to have secured Park Place Financial and Peak Benefit Solutions as our title sponsor for the next three years," continued Gary Isaacs. "Terry Windrem has been a great champion of this event with his family business clients, and we look forward to seeing many familiar faces, along with some new families, at this year's event in Niagara."

Father and Three Sons tournament will take place on Friday, August 18th 2023 at Whirlpool Golf Course. Foursome registration is $900 which includes golf, lunch, dinner, gift and prizes for all four family members on www.fatherandthreesons.ca

SOURCE Park Place Financial

For further information: Laura Kennedy, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Park Place Financial/Peak Benefit Solutions, (705) 748-5182, [email protected]