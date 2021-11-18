Niagara Regional Broadband Network Includes DDoS Protection With Dedicated Internet Access Services

Niagara's most reliable network is now protecting businesses from denial-of-service attacks.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Niagara Regional Broadband Network (NRBN) announced this week that it will provide its SmartProtect DDoS mitigation solution to Dedicated Internet Access subscribers at no additional cost. SmartProtect provides real-time, high-performance, and automatic protection from DDoS attacks.

The expansion of 5G and IoT based networks and a global shift towards cloud operations has presented new opportunities for DDoS attacks. DDoS stands for Distributed Denial of Service, whereby malicious traffic from multiple sources floods a network to the point that it cannot operate. This causes legitimate traffic to come to a halt and can knock some businesses offline for days or even weeks at a time.

"After a successful proof-of-concept project, NRBN will now offer basic DDoS protection services to its Dedicated Internet subscribers, free of charge," Geoff Heinen, president of NRBN said earlier this week. "Rather than attempt to recoup the costs of this platform from our customers, we have decided to bring them additional value by protecting our network, and theirs."

Organizations around the world depend on secure and reliable Internet now more than ever to conduct business and deliver their services. However, the requirement for higher bandwidth has opened the door to larger and more frequent DDoS attacks. Since 2018, there has been a 70% increase in attacks over 10Gbps. Smaller attacks of short duration continue to dominate and can be particularly difficult to detect and mitigate with manual and legacy systems.

SmartProtect is designed to inspect, detect, and drop malicious data packets so that genuine traffic can be delivered to its intended destination unaffected. In addition to baseline coverage, NRBN subscribers can obtain an advanced protection package that includes a secure customer portal, custom reporting, and attack notifications for an additional monthly fee.

NRBN was formed in 2004 to bring high-speed Internet and WAN connectivity to Niagara's underserviced municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals. Leveraging its wholly owned fibre-optic network, NRBN now provides a full suite of IT solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses, including cloud voice, managed Wi-Fi, and network security.

For more information, please visit www.business.nrbn.ca or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Niagara Regional Broadband Network

For further information: Niagara Regional Broadband Network Inc., Ariel Strasser, Marketing Manager, 1 (877) 331-6726, ext. 1185, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.nrbn.ca/

