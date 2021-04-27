Niagara-on-the-Lake Distillery, Limited Distilling, is Awarded a Prestigious Gold Medal for its Vodka and Brings Home a Total of 6 Medals from International Spirit Competitions!

Limited Vodka, which is now available at the LCBO and directly through the distillery, was also named "Niagara's Best Vodka" by renowned beverage author, Stephen Beaumont. Made from 100% corn, Limited Vodka is medium-bodied and delicately sweet with a long, warm finish. It's an ideal base for all of your favourite vodka-based cocktails.

Additionally, Limited Distilling took home 5 additional medals within 2021 international spirit competitions:

Limited Vodka – Silver Medal, 85 Points (2021 London Spirits Competition)

Limited Gin – Silver Medal, 88 Points (2021 London Spirits Competition)

Limited Gin – Silver Medal (2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition)

Limited Jalapeno Moonshine – Silver Medal, 87 Points (2021 London Spirits Competition)

Limited Jalapeno Moonshine – Silver Medal (2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition)

Distiller and Co-Owner Jenna Miles states, "I feel extremely grateful to have our vodka recognized as a gold-winning spirit, on an international level, within one of the largest spirit categories in the world. We seek to create products with the highest standards and we are honoured to receive this recognition."

About Limited Distilling

Located in the heart of the Niagara winery, brewery, and spirit trail, Limited Distilling is the first and only craft distillery within Niagara-on-the-Lake. Limited Distilling is a family-owned and operated distillery that creates unique spirits using both traditional and modern production processes. In addition to offering award-winning spirits for purchase through the LCBO, Limited Distilling is a visitor's hot spot with their year-round distillery tours, tastings, retail shop, and a cocktail bar within their 9,000 square foot Niagara-on-the-Lake facility.

