Niagara Icewine Festival Pours Into its 25th Year

The festivities kick off with the annual Niagara Icewine Gala at the Fallsview Casino on January 10 th . Guests of this quintessentially Canadian evening will enjoy live entertainment as they sample wines from over 35 Niagara Peninsula wineries, paired with culinary creations from Fallsview Casino's talented chefs.

New this year is the 'Snow Globe Soirée', presented by the Niagara Icewine Festival and Niagara Parks every Thursday to Sunday between January 16th and February 16th. Guests can choose between two seatings and enjoy a one-of-a-kind winter dining experience in one of ten "snow globes" on the brink of Niagara Falls, featuring select VQA wines during dinner and at the Snow Globe Lounge.

The Niagara Icewine Festival Discovery Pass will run Friday to Sunday throughout the month, from January 10th – January 26th, 2020. Consumers will have the opportunity to choose eight stops from a list of over 30 wineries along Wine Country Ontario's Wine Route for exclusive VQA Icewine and food pairings.

Street festivals will be held throughout the month, inviting consumers to indulge in uniquely Ontario VQA wine and culinary experiences all in one place. The Twenty Valley Winter WineFest in Jordan Village will take place on January 10th – 12th, followed by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival on historic Queen Street January 17th – 19th and 24th – 26th. Admission is free for both events, which will feature live entertainment and fun activities for all members of the family.

Twenty Valley will welcome local chefs and winemakers for their annual 'Sparkling Dinner' and 'Icewine Brunch', and musicians Figure Four and LMT Connection on the Main Stage. Niagara-on-the-Lake will feature their 'Sparkle and Ice Gala', as well as their 'White on Ice Dinner', this year in an updated, progressive-style dining format.

"Ontario's Icewine harvest is a truly unique and magical time of year," said Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director of Marketing for the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "What better way to celebrate the bounty of this special harvest than to welcome VQA wine lovers to discover the beauty of Ontario's Wine Country this winter."

Full details on all Icewine Festival events, including participating wineries, how to purchase tickets and make travel arrangements, can be in the Niagara Icewine Festival Calendar of Events.

Further information can also be found on the Niagara Wine Festival website, Niagara-on-the-Lake website, Twenty Valley Winter WineFest website and the Wine Country Ontario website.

