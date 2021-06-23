Niagara Health patients are first in Ontario to access diagnostic scans under one digital ID

ST. CATHARINES, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Patients at Niagara Health are among the first in the province who can access their diagnostic records such as an x-ray, CT scan, MRI, or ultrasound through Ontario trusted account, a unique patient digital identity service on the Niagara Health Navigator mobile app.

Similar to the ease of online banking, patients can view and manage their diagnostic records from the convenience of their mobile device and can choose to securely share access with family members, family doctors, specialists and other care providers.

This is powered by PocketHealth, a service that receives digital diagnostic records from the hospital, organizes them in a secure account and stores them for patients to access at a small fee.

PocketHealth is one of the first services to integrate with Ontario trusted account, a larger patient digital identity initiative that is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and is led by Niagara Health. The Ontario trusted account is a patient digital identity service that makes it easier to access personal health information by connecting patients to health services through one single digital ID.

Digital identity is a key enabler for the Digital First for Health Strategy and a key focus area for the government's overall Digital Identity strategy. The Digital First for Health strategy will enable system integration and the sharing of information so that patients receive seamless care.

Niagara Health is leading this initiative in partnership with Southlake Regional Health Centre to build the Ontario trusted account. The two hospitals have also brought on St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and North York General to bring this solution to more patients.

Niagara residents who are interested can sign up for an Ontario trusted account and access their diagnostic records through the Niagara Health Navigator mobile app on the App Store or Google Play, or through the PocketHealth website.

"Ontarians deserve a twenty-first century health care system that leverages modern technology to make it easier, simpler and more convenient for patients to navigate their health care journey, while safeguarding patient privacy and security. Our government is proud to be supporting Niagara Health as they leverage digital innovations to enhance the patient experience and support better, connected care."

The Honourable Christine Elliott, Ontario Deputy Minister and Minister of Health

"We know that Ontarians expect and deserve vital programs and services, like health care, at their fingertips. And through this safe and secure program, Niagara Health is harnessing technology that will allow patients to be in full control of their digital health-related services and personal health information. Our government is excited to support this important work as part of our Ontario Onwards Action Plan to transform government and deliver more convenient, reliable and accessible services for Ontarians."

Peter Bethlenfalvy , Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Digital and Data Transformation

"Niagara Health is leading the way to reduce the patchwork of digital tools and online health services for patients. We're thrilled to keep adding to the services in the Niagara Health Navigator mobile app so that patients have more control over their health information and whom they choose to share it with."

Lynn Guerriero , President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Niagara Health

"The Ontario trusted account is leading the way in giving patients a single, secure log in to access their health information and we are excited to be one of the first providers to integrate with this powerful digital tool. Our platform has already helped Niagara residents access their diagnostic imaging records through the Niagara Health Navigator app and now the integration with the Ontario trusted account establishes an unprecedented digital model for health information accessibility."

Harsh Nayyar, Co-Founder and CTO, PocketHealth

