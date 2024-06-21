Niagara Custom Crush Studio Partners with Chateau des Charmes Winery: A New Chapter In Ontario's Wine Industry

VINELAND, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Niagara Custom Crush Studio (NCCS), (www.niagaracustomcrushstudio.com), one of Ontario's newest and most innovative wineries, is pleased to welcome Chateau des Charmes, one of Ontario's oldest and most esteemed wineries, as a new, strategic investor. Chateau des Charmes was founded in 1978 and has played a pivotal role in shaping the region's winemaking heritage and NCCS was founded in 2022 with the mission of supporting emerging winemakers and providing specialized custom crush services to Ontario's growing wine industry.

This dynamic joint venture partnership will merge Chateau des Charmes's established traditions with NCCS's innovative spirit, as NCCS Founder Marco Piccoli will transition to a dual role with both NCCS and Chateau des Charmes. As NCCS Chief Strategy Officer, Marco will focus on executing NCCS's long term strategic initiatives and as Chief Executive Officer of Chateau des Charmes, Marco will be responsible for accelerating the growth and profitability of the winery.

NCCS is excited to announce that award-winning winemaker Kevin Panagapka, with over 25 years of winemaking experience and winery management as well as one of Ontario's first virtual winemakers, will become a shareholder at NCCS and take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and Head Winemaker. As COO, Kevin will oversee all winemaking and retail activities at NCCS and move his wine company, 2027 Cellars, to NCCS providing customers with another ultra-premium brand to sample and purchase.

Marco Piccoli, CEO of Chateau des Charmes stated: "Chateau des Charmes 's investment in NCCS aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in winemaking and we see great potential in supporting and collaborating with emerging Ontario winemakers."

Graham Rennie, Founder and CEO of Niagara Custom Crush Studio stated: "Our partnership with Chateau des Charmes will increase the scope of our hospitality options for wine enthusiasts and provide our winemaker clients with a range of benefits including privileged access to Chateau des Charmes high-speed bottling and disgorging lines."

This joint venture represents a bold step forward in the tradition of excellence that both Chateau des Charmes and Niagara Custom Crush Studio embody. Together, they are poised to elevate Ontario's wine industry to new heights, creating exceptional wines and unforgettable experiences for all who visit.

For more information, please contact: Marco Piccoli :905- 414- 3357 or Graham Rennie: 416-434-9042