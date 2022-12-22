Niagara celebrates Icewine like nowhere else in the world

The 2023 Icewine Festival launches with exciting new wine and culinary experiences

VINELAND STATION, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - After 3 years, Niagara's Icewine Festival is back with a full calendar of events planned over three weekends in January. Likely the world's largest Icewine festival, Niagara celebrates Icewine like nowhere else. The 2023 Icewine Festival launches with exciting new wine and culinary experiences, inviting residents and visitors to celebrate VQA Icewine. Wine lovers and gastronomes alike can indulge in Ontario's VQA wine culture and thriving culinary scene at festivities taking place across the Niagara Peninsula.

VQA-Wines-of-Ontario Icewine Video/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario Niagara Icewine Gala/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario (CNW Group/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario) Roasting Marshmallows at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Street Festival/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario (CNW Group/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario) VQA Icewine - Savoury Pairings/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario (CNW Group/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario) VQA Cocktail – Icewine Cosmopolitan/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario (CNW Group/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario)

New this year, the Cool as Ice Gala kicks off festivities at the spectacular new Niagara Parks Power Station venue on Saturday, January 14. Guests will have the opportunity to explore an incredible array of VQA Icewine, table wine and cocktails, paired with culinary selections from some of Niagara's most talented chefs. Attendees will also get to immerse themselves in the Power Station experience which includes stunning views of Niagara Falls from 'The Tunnel', 180-feet below ground.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival begins its two weekends of celebrations on Friday, January 20 with the Sparkle & Ice Gala at the Courthouse Grand Hall. The Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Village returns and takes place on historic Queen Street on January 21, 22, 28 and 29. The epic Niagara Icewine Cocktail Competition is back on the evening of Saturday, January 28 at the Courthouse Grand Hall.

"Niagara celebrates Icewine like nowhere else in the world. The Niagara Icewine Festival is a magical time to visit Wine Country Ontario and offers wine lovers a taste of something that is authentically Canadian," said Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director of Marketing for the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "Ontario wine country street festivals and galas are an invitation to uncover the many ways to enjoy Ontario VQA Icewine - from VQA Icewine cocktails to spicy, sweet and savoury VQA Icewine food experiences."

The Niagara Icewine Festival Discovery Pass returns with programming on Fridays to Sundays, January 13 –29, 2023. Consumers can choose up to six VQA Ontario Icewine and food pairings per weekend pass and select from a list of 28 wineries across the Niagara Peninsula.

Full details on all Icewine Festival events, including participating wineries, how to purchase tickets and make travel arrangements, can be found in the Niagara Icewine Festival Calendar of Events.

Further information can also be found on the Niagara Wine Festival website, Niagara-on-the-Lake website, and the Wine Country Ontario website.

About the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario:

The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario is dedicated to promoting the VQA Wines of Ontario - both the vintners and the unique qualities of our authentic VQA wines that are made exclusively from 100% Ontario-grown grapes. Wine Country Ontario is dedicated to promoting Ontario's wine-growing regions - from the wines and wineries themselves to the complete experience of each destination: local cuisine, year-round activities, and warm hospitality. Wine Country Ontario is a brand trademark of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

