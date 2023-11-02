NIA CENTRE FOR THE ARTS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN TORONTO, LITTLE JAMAICA

Nia Centre offers a critical space to gather, experience, and promote Black arts, culture, and artists in Canada.

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Nia Centre for the Arts today proudly unveils Canada's first professional multidisciplinary Black arts facility, located in the heart of the historic community of Toronto's Little Jamaica. This landmark achievement, which has been 15 years in the making, follows a robust $12-million transformation of its expansive 14,000 sq. ft. facility.

Inside, visitors will find an array of state-of-the-art amenities, including a multi-use performance area, a digital media hub, dedicated artist and youth zones, event spaces, and a contemporary art gallery. The venue champions a diverse range of arts, from music and literature to visual arts and theatre, often in collaboration with emerging artists and arts organizations.

The Centre showcases the rich tapestry of the nation's African diaspora in a dedicated space where stories are told, art is created, and community is brought together.

Nia Centre is nurturing the next generation of Black artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs providing opportunities for them to gain new skills, hone their artistic practices, and push their creative limits. Through programming, we inspire and prepare youth for creative and cultural jobs. We have connected thousands of young creatives to mentors, providing opportunities to build transferable skills and employment.

The space was intentionally designed with materials and colour choices, reminiscent of the diaspora. This includes corrugated metal on the façade, a common material used in housing in the Caribbean and the continent, the addition of foundational metals such as brass fixtures, and the Baobab tree, which is indigenous to Africa as a place where the community gathers, which influenced the use of wood. The design choices were intentionally made to feel familiar and evoke elements of the continent.

Nia Centre demonstrates that it is at the forefront of Black art, creating opportunities for professional and emerging artists to learn, grow and show their art.

Alica Hall, Executive Director, Nia Centre, said: "With the disappearance of third spaces across Toronto, there is an urgent need to address the lack of gathering places for Black communities. The Centre is a direct response to this need. We are thrilled to be opening our doors and continue to create dedicated space our community."

Michael Braithwaite, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, Nia Centre, said: "Nia Centre is creating a legacy for our communities, the artists we collaborate with, and the young creatives we support to foster a generation of Black Canadian artists. We know this space will unearth new stories and create a larger platform for Black artistic expression in Canada."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage said: "As the Government of Canada, we're proud to be supporting the renovation of the Nia Centre for the Arts. We know the importance of accessible and culturally relevant spaces for the arts and artists. Congratulations on the grand opening. Let's celebrate this groundbreaking professional arts centre dedicated to showcasing, nurturing and promoting the work of artists from across the African diaspora."

Nation Cheong, Vice President, Community Opportunities and Mobilization, United Way Greater Toronto, said: "Nia Centre for the Arts shines as a beacon of transformative power, and a place of hope, inspiration, and empowerment for Black youth and the broader community. It's a movement, honoring ancestral legacy and championing the future of Black artistry, culture, and community. This structure is a testament to the community building force led-by and centering on the vision of young Black artists breaking barriers while lighting the path for the next generation. Nia is a shining example of public and philanthropic partnerships dedicated to creating something truly exceptional."

About Nia Centre

Nia Centre is where art makes culture. We are Canada's first professional multidisciplinary Black arts facility and home for Black-Canadian creativity. Located in the heart of the historic and resilient community of Little Jamaica, Nia Centre offers a space to gather, experience, and promote Black arts, culture, and artists. We are committed to supporting artists working across disciplines, ranging in experience levels, and strive to build creative capacities, supporting the development of a healthy identity in Black artists.

We are equipped to host multidisciplinary artists, offering space, resources, and programming, as well as the tools to build artistic and technical capacity.

