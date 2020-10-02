NGX Energy Announces Receipt of Reserves Report on Maria Conchita Block in Colombia

34,582 MMcf Total Proved + Probable Reserves of Natural Gas

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - NGX Energy International Corp. (formerly CruzSur Energy Corp.) (the "Company" or "NGX") (TSXV: GASX) announced today the receipt of a gas reserves evaluation report (the "Reserves Report") prepared following the discovery of gas after the repair of the Aruchara-1 well at its Maria Conchita Block in the Onshore Guajira Basin in Colombia. The Reserves Report reports total Proved + Probable (2P) Undeveloped Reserves of 34,582 MMcf, with net Proved Undeveloped Reserves of 11,727 MMcf and net Probable Undeveloped Reserves of 14,131 MMcf for a total of net Proved + Probable Undeveloped (2P) Reserves of 25,859 MMcf.

The following summarizes the Company's gross and net share of proved and probable undeveloped reserves and net share of the future present worth net cash flow, discounted at 0, 5, 10, 15, and 20% before income tax, as presented in the Reserves Report:

Reserves Category Natural Gas Reserves Condensate

Before Tax NPV @



100% Gross Net Gross Net 0% 5% 10% 15% 20%

MMcf MMcf MMcf Mbbl Mbbl M$ M$ M$ M$ M$ Proved Undeveloped 15,670 12,536 11,727 1 1 26,171 18,179 12,691 8,826 6,038 Total Proved 15,670 12,536 11,727 1 1 26,171 18,179 12,691 8,826 6,038 Probable Undeveloped 18,912 15,130 14,131 4 4 63,173 47,015 35,783 27,787 21,962 Total Proved +

Probable 34,582 27,666 25,859 5 5 89,343 65,194 48,474 36,613 28,000



Figures may be rounded off.

Serafino Iacono, Chief Executive Officer of NGX, stated "The re-entry of the Auruchara-1 well is the first in a five well program that the Company has planned for the next two years – two re-entry and two new wells. This discovery is a testament to the ability and expertise of the team that NGX Energy has assembled. We are very happy to be commencing a new chapter in NGX's existence as we look to turn the Company into a major producer of natural gas in Colombia."

The Reserves Report

The Company's reserves were independently evaluated by Petrotech Engineering Ltd., an independent qualifies reserves evaluator, in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) ("COGEH") and National Instrument 51-101 Standards for Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") with an effective date of August 31, 2020. Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company's NI 51-101F1 to be filed on SEDAR in 2021 along with the Company's other annual filings. See "Advisory Note Regarding Oil and Gas Information" section in the "Advisories", at the end of this news release.

About NGX Energy International Corp.

NGX Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518 acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGX's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngxenergyintl.com).

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the completion of the operations described herein, and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms of such transaction.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to perform the proposed operations.

Advisory Note Regarding Oil and Gas Information

The reserves information contained in this press release has been prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 but only present a portion of the disclosure required thereunder. Complete reserves disclosure required in accordance with NI 51-101 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in the first quarter of 2021. Actual natural gas reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided in this news release. There is no assurance that forecast prices and costs assumed in the Reserves Report, and presented in this this news release, will be attained and variances from such forecast prices and costs could be material. The estimated future net revenue from the production of the disclosed natural gas reserves in this news release does not represent the fair market value of these reserves.

The estimated cash flow values do not represent fair market value. The abandonment costs of the wells are incorporated at the end of the economic life. In reviewing the reserves estimates, it should be understood that there are inherent uncertainties and limitations with both the database available for analysis and the interpretation of such engineering and geological data. The judgments used in assessing the reserves are considered reasonable given the historical data on well performances and the knowledge of the property reviewed. Pertinent information such as extent and character of ownership of the underlying exploitation contract and all factual data submitted by the Company and the Company's representatives are believed to be true. An inspection of the Maria Conchita Block in Colombia was not conducted.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of natural gas, reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable natural gas reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For those reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary.

The Company's actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material. All evaluations and reviews of future net revenue are stated prior to any provisions for interest costs or general and administrative costs and after the deduction of estimated future capital expenditures for wells to which reserves have been assigned. The tax calculations used in the preparation of the Reserves Report are done at the field level in accordance with standard practice, and do not reflect the actual tax position at the corporate level which may be significantly different.

Definitions and Reserves Categories:

The following definitions may have been used in this press release:

1P Proved reserves 2P Proved plus probable reserves MMcf Million cubic feet Net Production Net production after royalties represents the Company's working interest volumes, net of royalties WI Working interest

"Proved Undeveloped Reserves" are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g. when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (proved, probable, possible) to which they are assigned.

"Proved" reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves.

"Probable" reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.

"Possible" reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

For further information: NGX Energy International Corp., Serafino Iacono, CEO; Marianella Bernal Parada, CFO, Tel: (604) 609-6110