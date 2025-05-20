NGEx Releases 2024 Sustainability Summary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx", "NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF) is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Sustainability Summary which highlights the Company's ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its business practices as it advances the Lunahuasi and Los Helados copper-gold-silver projects in Argentina and Chile, respectively. PDF Version

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO, commented, "At NGEx, we recognize that our role and impact extend beyond exploration. Our Lunahuasi and Los Helados projects are key assets within the broader Vicuña District, with the potential to become an important part of the global effort to transition to a low-carbon economy, and as our projects grow, so does our focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives. Our 2023 Sustainability Summary provided evidence of our commitment to sustainability, but this year's Summary underscores the significant progress we have made and reflects our ongoing commitment and efforts to conduct responsible mineral exploration and development. We are proud of our accomplishments this year and have identified areas for continuous improvement in 2025 and beyond."

Highlights from NGEx's 2024 Sustainability Summary:

Zero fatalities across all operations and consistent implementation of health and safety protocols.

Delivered 1,766 hours of safety training and awareness programs to employees and contractors in 2024.

Conducted a comprehensive materiality assessment, that directly informed the development of NGEx's Sustainability Framework, which serves as the foundation for integrating sustainability priorities across departments, embedding key actions into operations through a phased approach.

Established Board oversight and management accountability over sustainability matters and adopted a Responsible Mineral Exploration and Development Policy.

Employed over 95% of our Workforce 1 from Argentina , including 65% from the Province of San Juan, in 2024.

from , including 65% from the Province of San Juan, in 2024. Joined the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC"), committing to its ten principles and Sustainable Development Goals.

NGEx's Sustainability Summary is guided by its Sustainability Framework, which is aligned with the principles of the UNGC. As a participant of the UNGC, the 2024 Sustainability Summary is part of our Communication on Progress commitment.

NGEx's Sustainability Summary is available for download on the Company's website.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres to the northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect 30% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corporation holds the remaining 70% stake in Caserones.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF". NGEx is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

