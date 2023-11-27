NG ENERGY SIGNS DEFINITVE AGREEMENTS TO CONNECT SINU-9 BLOCK TO NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Phase 1 commenced: On schedule to deliver 30 MMcf/d from Sinu-9 in H1, 2024

Additional 10MMcf/d to come online at Company's election, expected in H2, 2024

Critical infrastructure agreements finalized, unlocking one of Colombia's most important onshore gas fields

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release on September 28, 2023, it has signed definitive agreements with INFRAES S.A.S E.S.P and Surenergy S.A.S E.S.P (the "Contractors") to complete infrastructure construction required for commercial production from Sinu-9. Since the previous press release, the Contractors have advanced all permitting and social work over the right-of-way to near completion, have procured the equipment for the gathering and processing plant, and have received all pipe required for installation. Construction of both the gathering and processing plant and pipeline are underway with the Contractors, who remain on track to deliver 30 MMcf/d of pipeline capacity in the first half of 2024.

Gathering & Processing Plant Agreement

The Company has contracted Surenergy to provide processing, treatment and compression of natural gas produced from the Sinu-9 block for the gas pipeline that will connect the Sinu-9 block with the Jobo delivery point for the Promigas S.A E.S.P National Gas Transportation System. Under the terms of the agreement, Surenergy will install three compression packages of 10 MMcf/d and a dehydration plant of 40 MMcf/d, at onset, with an additional 10 MMcf/d of compression available at the Company's election. Surenergy is responsible for all capital expenditures and will retain ownership over the assets, and the Company will pay a volume-based fee for utilization of such assets over the 10-year term of the agreement.

Pipeline Agreement

The Company has contracted INFRAES to construct a 32 kilometre, 5.5" pipeline, connecting the Sinu-9 field to the Jobo section of the Promigas S.A E.S.P Transportation System, which is part of the National Transportation System transporting gas to the Northern region of Colombia. The Company will pay a fixed transportation fee for natural gas volumes transported over the 10-year term of the contract. INFRAES is responsible for all capital expenditures and maintenance and will retain ownership of the pipeline for the duration of the contract. In addition to the transportation agreement, the Company entered into an interruptible supply contract with S.A.S E.S.P – GEAM for the sale of up to 10,000 MMBtu/d (approximately 10 MMcf/d) until November 30, 2024. The Company intends to execute firm contracts with exceptions following such date once production is flowing and stabilized from the Sinu-9 block.

Updated Resource Assessment

With final infrastructure agreements in place, the Company has engaged independent qualified reserves and resources evaluator Sproule International Limited, and anticipates that the updated resource assessment and reclassification of contingent resources to reserves will be completed in Q4, 2023.

Serafino Iacono, CEO of NGE commented, "with the halting of new exploration contracts and Colombia currently heading towards a shortage of gas supply, which will be worsened by the El Niño weather phenomenon, and even accounting for import capacity according to Wood Mackenzie data, it is pivotal that current contracts be developed and brought online in a timely manner. We are very pleased to have finalized infrastructure agreements with our partners INFRAES and Surenergy and will look to expand capacity beyond the initial 40 MMcf/d as we develop this large onshore conventional gas field."

About INFRAES S.A.S E.S.P

Infraestructura Estratégica S.A.S E.S.P (INFRAES) is a partnership for natural gas infrastructure development between Kronos Energy S.A E.S.P and Convías Terrapin S.A.S. Kronos Energy S.A E.S.P is a public service company dedicated to the execution of infrastructure projects for the transport and commercialization of hydrocarbons and natural gas. Kronos was established in 2012 and has a head office located in Bogota, Colombia. Convias Terrapin S.A.S is a highly experienced infrastructure company located in Barranquilla, Colombia that has developed major construction projects.

About Surenergy S.A.S E.S.P

Surenergy S.A.S E.S.P is a company that develops projects for the entire natural gas value chain including extraction in the field, treatment, compression, storage, transport of CNG and LNG, decompression and generation of electricity across Colombia. Surenergy S.A.S E.S.P has an environmentally sensitive approach and is focused on reducing gas flaring and improving the production and profitability of the fields in compliance with the regulations in Colombia.

About S.A.S ESP GEAM

Grupo Energético de las Americas S.A.S E.S.P (GEAM) is a public service company certified by Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission of Colombia and the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy. Since establishment in 2016, GEAM's core business has been natural gas trading. GEAM has also developed an infrastructure and services portfolio focused on the design and implementation of integral solutions that enable commercialization of natural gas and energy supply projects. GEAM has its head office located in Barranquilla, Colombia.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well as Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

