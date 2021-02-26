NG Energy Recognized in the 2021 TSX Venture 50®

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. (the "Company" or "NGE") (TSXV: GASX) (OTC: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in the 2021 TSX Venture 50® as one of the energy sector's top performing company. The Company ranked number two in the energy sector.

NG Energy is featured in a TSX Venture 50® video here: https://youtu.be/phYq5UyBtHc

About the TSX Venture 50®

The Venture 50®, the Exchange's flagship program, showcases the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Winners are selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Panacol Oil and Gas Corp. Settlement of Shares for Services

The Company further announces that pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding with Panacol Oil and Gas Corp. ("Panacol") and previously announced in a news release dated September 3, 2019, the Company intends to issue an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.49 per Share, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. 2,800,000 common shares to be issued in satisfaction of project management services provided by Panacol and 1,200,000 common shares to Landsons Investment Corporation for obtaining the environmental and social licenses for the SN-9 project.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518 acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive 2 technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

