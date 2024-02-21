NG ENERGY RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") as a 2023 Top 50 Company.

The 2023 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performance on the TSXV over the last year. Composed of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization, share price appreciation, and trading volume. More details on the 2023 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting NGE can be found at: www.tsx.com/ Venture50.

Brian Paes-Braga, Chairman of NGE, "We are honoured to be recognized as a Top 50 company within the TSX Venture Exchange. I would like to thank all supporters of our Company who contributed to this achievement in 2023 as we look forward to the further advancement of our rapidly growing natural gas business in 2024."

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations in Colombia. The Company is on a mission to discover, delineate and develop meaningful natural gas fields in developing counties to support energy transition and economic growth. In Colombia, the Company is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base that is being delivered to the premium priced Colombian market. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Abbreviations

SOURCE NG Energy International Corp.

For further information: NG Energy International Corp., Serafino Iacono, CEO; Jorge Fonseca, CFO, Tel: +1 (604) 404-4335