NG Energy Announces Filing of Annual and Q1 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (together, the "Financial Statements"), related management discussion and analysis (together, the "MD&A") and officer certificates on www.sedar.com, as required by the applicable Canadian Securities laws.

The Company previously announced the management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 4, 2021. The MCTO was issued in connection with the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and certifications. Upon the filing of the Financial Statements, the Company believes that it has satisfied the conditions of the BCSC in order to have the MCTO lifted.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518 acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NG Energy International Corp.

For further information: NG Energy International Corp., Serafino Iacono, CEO,Marianella Bernal Parada, CFO, Tel: (604) 609-6110