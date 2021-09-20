New hire brings expertise and leadership to Canada's legal and regulatory efforts

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement, and individual solutions today announced Lesley Munk has joined as senior vice president, Associate General Counsel, for the company's Canadian operations. As part of the Canadian executive leadership team, Munk will work closely with the Company's business leaders in Canada on all transactions and acquisitions, while working to mitigate risk and maximize opportunities within its diversified business. She will also partner with NFP's corporate leadership on tactical legal and regulatory initiatives focused on Canada.

Munk joins NFP from RSA Canada where she spent the past nine years in various legal roles, most recently as vice president, Legal and General Counsel. Prior to that, she practiced law in the corporate department of a prominent Toronto law firm, focusing on M&A, private equity, and financial services transactions. In all, she brings more than 18 years of focused legal experience to NFP. Munk will report to Evan Michael, executive vice president, General Counsel, NFP.

Munk earned her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University and her Bachelor of Arts from Huron University College at the University of Western Ontario.

"We are delighted to add Lesley to the team and have her spearhead our legal efforts in Canada," said Michael. "She possesses the qualities we embrace at NFP — exemplary experience and integrity, specialized expertise, and a focus on client service — and will be an excellent partner in our ongoing growth in Canada."

"I am excited to join NFP's impressive leadership group in Canada," said Munk. "I look forward to supporting the market expansion in Canada as NFP continues to forge partnerships and make strategic acquisitions to elevate and expand the customized solutions it provides to clients."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 800 employees based in Canada, more than 6,000 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

For more information, visit NFP.ca

