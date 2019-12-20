NFP Announces Leadership Changes in Canada, Promotes Greg Padovani to President

Strategic moves reinforce NFP's long-term commitment in Canada, focus on driving brokerage integration, enhancing value for all stakeholders, and consolidating P&C management

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement, and individual solutions, today announced leadership changes throughout Canada to support its rapid growth in the region.

Greg Padovani will serve as president of NFP in Canada, leading NFP's Canadian business and advancing NFP's people-first culture. Greg joined NFP in 2017 at the commencement of its Canadian property and casualty expansion. He has played a central role in the development and integration of NFP's Canadian operating platform, which has been a key growth driver.

In addition, John Belyea will serve as chief operating officer of NFP in Canada, focusing on day-to-day operational activities and business integration. Marty Shaw will become chief strategy officer of NFP in Canada, working closely with NFP corporate leadership to identify acquisition opportunities and build the company's Canadian life insurance and wealth management capabilities.

NFP also made the following appointments, further consolidating its P&C Management team:

Greg Dunn to managing director, personal lines

to managing director, personal lines Daryn McLean to managing director, commercial lines

to managing director, commercial lines Brian Timmis to managing director, private client group

to managing director, private client group Domenic Tesone to managing director, transportation

to managing director, transportation Mandeep Singh to managing director, commercial insurance operations

NFP is one of the top 10 Canadian brokerages. It has grown its Canada team to 750 employees since entering the market in 2008, generating more than $140 million CAD of revenue annually. These leadership changes will help NFP optimize its resources to best serve clients throughout Canada as the company continues to expand.

"Greg, supported by the outstanding Canada team, is well positioned to continue growing NFP's capabilities, presence, and relationships throughout Canada," said Ed O'Malley, executive vice president, head of insurance brokerage and consulting at NFP. "With these individuals leading the way, we will build from a strong foundation to advance our strategic vision, connect current and future clients with our solutions, and expand in ways that benefit the clients we serve."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 6th largest US-based privately owned broker, and 8th best place to work in insurance (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

For further information: Hot Paper Lantern, [email protected], (212) 931-6190