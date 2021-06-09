NFL Superstar Richard Sherman Invests in Mental Wellness Company Nurosene's IPO

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

Five-time Pro Bowl Cornerback Joins Nurosene as Ambassador To Bring Accessible Solutions For Brain Health To Communities That Need It Most

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND), a healthtech company focused on mental wellness, today announced that it has agreed to a partnership with future NFL Hall of Famer Richard Sherman. In this role, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback will support the company's marquis offering, the Company's mobile application (Nuro App), and serve as an ambassador for Nurosene's revolutionary approach to supporting brain health.

Nurosene was founded in 2020 by Daniel Gallucci, a 20 year veteran functional neurologist and researcher who has dedicated his life to better understanding the brain. He has specialized in working with high performance professional and amateur athletes as well as patients with complex neurological conditions. His vision was to democratize mental wellness by digitizing the tools and strategies otherwise only accessible to the select few with the means in private clinical settings.

"I am convinced that Nurosene's unique approach to understanding and improving mental health will fundamentally change how people incorporate mental wellness into their daily lives," said Sherman. "I'm excited to collaborate with the team to bring such critical tools to communities that can benefit most." Sherman was initially attracted as an investor to the Company and recently participated in the oversubscribed IPO financing, but ultimately decided to get more involved as he learnt more about the mission of the Company and its founders.

"Richard is a remarkable individual and athlete, his passion to educate and use his voice to advocate for change was instantly apparent." said Ranj Bath, CEO of Nurosene, "From the first conversations, I was drawn to Richard's confidence, intellect, and fierce ambition to bring awareness to this systemic problem of access and education for mental wellness. We are thrilled to welcome Richard to the Nurosene community and excited for the future."

"Over the course of my football career," Sherman added, "I have seen how severe blows to the head have caused concussions, that in turn can lead to depression and cognitive impairment. I believe Nurosene's approach will help us better understand how best to treat these injuries. Mental well-being is of great importance to me, and I am excited to work with Nurosene as we seek to address these critical issues."

As doctors and scientists are exploring new alternative treatments, Nurosene strives to become an integral part of the solution. Nurosene is focused on building a predictive healthcare model designed to leverage the power of data to implement preventative measures to help its community of users live a better, healthier future.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

