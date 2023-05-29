NFL CANADA LAUNCHES NFL FORWARD PASS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FOOTBALL ONTARIO

This initiative will bring the sport to local communities to help foster the love of football and bring excitement around the game, encouraging youth involvement.

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - NFL Canada has launched a new community initiative, NFL Forward Pass, to support and amplify football culture in Canada. The initiative will see its first series of programming in partnership with Football Ontario.

NFL Canada presents a donation of $25,000 to Football Ontario for the 50/50 Mega Raffle (CNW Group/NFL Canada)

As part of a shared goal to grow, develop and improve the game of football across the country, NFL Canada will support Football Ontario programming with engaging fan experiences including games like pass accuracy, a vertical jump, corn hole, and photo opportunities like making your own digital playing card. NFL prizing and swag will be available for participants.

"We are excited to bring this new programming, made just for Canadian youth, to the market to help invigorate the passion of local fans and bring to life experiences that only the NFL can deliver," said David Thomson, Managing Director of NFL Canada. "Football Ontario and NFL Canada have a shared vision around engaging and inspiring more young people to play or be a part of the sport, which is essential to the growth of the game in Canada. We look forward to expanding NFL Forward Pass nationally in the years ahead."

All team players on the day will receive an NFL kit including swag like a water bottle, gloves, towel and Wilson football. In addition, NFL Canada is also making a $25,000 donation to Football Ontario's new 50/50 mega raffle, which will support programs across the province.

"By bringing the thrill of the NFL directly to our local communities, we're not just cultivating skills and love for the game, we're building a shared spirit of community, teamwork, and football for all that extends far beyond the field," said Aaron Geisler, Executive Director of Football Ontario. "This new partnership fosters connection between sports stakeholders and communities. We're excited for what lies ahead and are confident that this initiative will continue to grow the Canadian football landscape, providing unprecedented opportunities for our youth to engage, learn, and grow with the sport we all love."

NFL Forward Pass will activate at four local Football Ontario programs through May/June, including tackle football with the Ontario Summer Football League (OSFL) and the NCAFA Provincial Flag Championship. The first event took place this past Saturday in Etobicoke. They will have a presence at these remaining Football Ontario events:

June 10th at David Suzuki Secondary in Peel (OSFL Tackle)

at David Suzuki Secondary in Peel (OSFL Tackle) June 17th at Birchmount Stadium in Scarborough (OSFL Tackle)

at Birchmount Stadium in (OSFL Tackle) June 24/25 at Ben Franklin Park in Ottawa (NCAFA Flag Championship)

