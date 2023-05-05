Official partnership will support the growth of football at all levels across Canada with a focus on youth participation, coaching development and female football

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - NFL Canada and Football Canada, the National Governing Body of Canadian Amateur Football, have announced a landmark partnership to support and enable the growth of the sport across the country.

The agreement will see an accelerated focus on the delivery of youth participation programs (boys and girls aged 8 – 12 years), coaching clinics that will directly impact communities and the growth of female football over the next three years.

As part of a shared goal to increase overall participation across the country, NFL Canada will support Football Canada's delivery of youth Flag football, programs to underserved communities and the strengthening of player pathways to international competition.

"We are excited to partner with Football Canada to support the growth of football at every level across the country," said David Thomson, Managing Director of NFL Canada. "Making our sport more accessible, with a focus on engaging and inspiring more young people to play or be a part of the sport, is a key priority for us. We look forward to teaming up with Football Canada to further develop the opportunities and pathways to play football for all."

"Our goal is to deliver programming to get more young people in Canada to play football and stay in the sport in all forms, an objective shared by the NFL," said Jim Mullin, Football Canada President. "Simply put, the NFL is here to support what we do to grow football across the country."

The support has also provided Football Canada with the foundation to evolve its profile and visibility, creating a sustainable NSO.

Mullin added, "We believe this partnership has the ability to transform our organization's presence in the national landscape and support our members at the grass roots."

About the National Football League

The National Football League is North America's most popular professional sports league, comprised of 32 teams that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong community clubs.

About Football Canada

The Canadian Amateur Football Association (CAFA) operating as Football Canada is the National Governing Body of Canadian Amateur Football, which represents tackle, touch and flag disciplines including players, coaches, officials and administrators.

