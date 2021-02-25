NFI Subsidiary ADL's New British-Built H2.0 Double-Deck Hydrogen Bus to Deliver Up to 300 Zero-Emission Mile Range

Designed and fully built in Britain, H2.0 is ADL's second-generation hydrogen platform, incorporating learnings from nationwide trials and more than 25 years of hydrogen experience of New Flyer, another NFI Group subsidiary, to set new standards for range and efficiency. The H2.0 is expected to be on the road before the end of the year. It supports the development of skills in the growing clean vehicle technology sector and boosts the UK hydrogen economy. In addition, it will also assist in delivering governments' net-zero targets through the carbon-neutral electrification of high-mileage bus routes.

Integrating with a class-leading Ballard fuel cell power module, H2.0 continues ADL's philosophy of working with only the best in the field. Specified to just the right power output, the fuel cells minimise fuel consumption and maximise performance for lowest total cost of ownership. With fewer higher volume tanks, H2.0 reduces maintenance effort while increasing fuel capacity to deliver increased zero-emission range.

H2.0 uses the latest technology in the form of the Voith Electrical Drive System. This boosts energy regeneration during the braking phase and delivers increased efficiency that is further enhanced by advanced thermal management which uses excess heat from the fuel cells and driveline to heat the saloon, minimising additional power requirement.

ADL President & Managing Director, Paul Davies said, "H2.0 is going to be a milestone for zero-emission technology, with unrivalled efficiency that gives a class-leading range, perfect for high-mileage routes that battery technology alone doesn't cover. Designed and built in Britain, our next generation hydrogen bus will retain investment in our economy and boost skills in clean vehicle technology, a crucial sector for future development as the United Kingdom targets net zero by 2050."

NFI Group is a leader and innovator in zero-emission mobility. The Company's battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles are in more than 80 cities in four countries and have completed over 20 million electric service miles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management regarding ADL's and NFI's strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the future existence and growth of a market for double deck hydrogen transit vehicles and the economic, range and efficiency benefits arising therefrom. The words "believes", "views", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "projects", "forecasts", "estimates", "guidance" and "targets", "may", "will", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase double deck hydrogen vehicles; the double deck hydrogen bus described in this release has not yet been developed and tested for use in transit vehicle applications; there may not be sufficient customer demand for double deck hydrogen transit buses, or at all, in order to commence or maintain manufacturing for such product; the expected economic, range and efficiency improvements described in this release may not be as great as those anticipated or may not be realized at all; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

