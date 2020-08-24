NFI Parts™ announces exclusive distributorship for Eagle Disinfection Group's Proactive Air and Surface Purification system for bus and motor coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) NFI Parts™, the parts subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent bus manufacturers, has partnered with Eagle Disinfection Group, global distributor of Puradigm, LLC, to be the exclusive distributor of the Puradigm FLOW 100 system in the bus and motor coach market.

The FLOW 100 is a Buy America Compliant Proactive Air and Surface Purification system. It uses proprietary technology to create advanced purification by producing High Energy Clusters which are distributed throughout the interior of the vehicle safely sanitizing both air and surfaces, leaving behind no harmful residue.

Puradigm recently announced successful testing at the University of Florida showing its technology deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as deactivating coronavirus 229E. More information on these results can be found here.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Eagle Disinfection Group to add Puradigm's technology to our Clean and Protect product line-up," said Brian Dewsnup, President at NFI Parts. "This solution is a fantastic option for our customer base. The unit runs while a vehicle is in service. This means there is no down time or additional cleaning during service; once it has been installed and the vehicle is running, it continuously disinfects while the vehicle is on the road."

The unit is easy to install and can be placed anywhere on a bus or coach. It does not interfere with, or void warranties, on any other systems within the vehicle.

"The unique ability to run safely in the background is a huge advantage for agencies beginning to ramp-up or restart service as they work to create confidence in their ridership. Passengers will feel that the vehicle is a safe place to be," continued Dewsnup. "We've seen amazing initiatives to increase cleaning and disinfecting over the past few months but removing vehicles from service to be sanitized throughout the day is not a sustainable solution; this will always be time-consuming and costly. The more we can do to keep buses and coaches moving, the more we can ensure riders have transportation options they can rely on; the Puradigm solution helps facilitate this."

Puradigm, LLC offers proactive air and surface purification solutions which are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and that have proven to be safe, scalable and provide 24/7 protection to all indoor environments. Puradigm's technology has patents around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, virus, and other harmful pathogens. The Puradigm technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

The strong partnership between NFI Parts and its supply network has resulted in inventory on high demand items to be available for purchase. Due to the popularity of the Clean and Protect products, customers are encouraged to reach out to their NFI Parts customer service representative as quickly as possible to minimize lead times.

More information on the Proactive Air and Surface Purification and other products on the NFI Parts Clean and Protect line can be found here: www.nfi.parts/cleanandprotect.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About NFI Parts

NFI Parts™ is North America's most comprehensive organization providing parts, technical publications, training, and support for buses and motor coaches. NFI Parts is the parts division of NFI Group, providing replacement parts for New Flyer transit buses, MCI motor coaches, ARBOC cutaway vehicles, as well as the product lines for the acquired NABI and Orion parts businesses. Additionally, NFI Parts has extensive cross references for parts that are common with other bus, coach, and cutaway product lines and has a mature supply base and established relationships with over 1,000 suppliers.

With over 90 years of parts experience, NFI Parts™ supports a combined fleet of 75,000 active transit buses, motor coaches and cutaway vehicles. NFI Parts serves more than 5,000 customers annually. NFI Parts understands the operational importance of getting the right parts, on time, all the time; allowing customer maintenance teams to focus on repairs and returning vehicles to service quickly. Further information is available at www.nfi.parts.

SOURCE NFI Parts

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Dustin Caldwell, P: 502.318.3231, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Stephen King, P: 204.224.6382, [email protected]