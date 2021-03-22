NFI observes International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination by announcing the issuance of NFI Group Human Rights Statement

WINNIPEG, MB, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) (OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading global independent bus manufacturers, today announced that it has formally issued a human rights statement (the " NFI Group Human Rights Statement" or "Statement"), recognizing the Company's commitment to respecting the human rights and dignity of individuals within our operations, supply chain, and communities in which we do business, and to promoting and protecting the human rights of our team and communities.

At NFI, we stand against racism, racial discrimination and intolerance. We stand for unity, inclusion and respect for diversity.

The NFI Group approach is informed by international principles, including those encompassed in the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Bill of Rights, and the International Labor Organization's Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

Through a variety of mechanisms, NFI Group promotes human rights in the entities that it owns, and the facilities that it manages.

A key component of the NFI Group's approach is the encouragement of NFI employees, suppliers, and stakeholders to speak up, without retribution, about any concerns related to human rights at the Company. We will not tolerate retaliation or reprisal against any employees, suppliers, or others for having reported contraventions of the implementation of our human rights approach.

"Although we have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in our workplaces, we recognize that this is no longer enough. NFI is committed to reviewing its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts in 2021, in coordination with external consultant Korn Ferry," said Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer of NFI. "We are committed to the call to action of accelerating representation for underrepresented groups."

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the battery-electric transition of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions in ten countries under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.

NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.nfi.parts, and www.alexander-dennis.com.

SOURCE NFI Group Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Lindy Norris, P: 320.406.3386, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Stephen King, P: 204.224.6382, [email protected]

