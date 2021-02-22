NFI Group company Alexander Dennis announces new order that takes Hong Kong operator KMB's Enviro500 double deck fleet to over 2,500

KMB is the largest franchised bus operator in Hong Kong with a fleet of around 4,000 buses operating on over 400 routes. KMB's new Enviro500 will be 12.8m long and powered by low emission Euro 6 engines. They will be able to carry up to 143 passengers, with all 98 seats fitted with three-point safety belts.

This new order continues a long-standing relationship between Alexander Dennis and KMB, who have now ordered over 2,500 Enviro500 buses from Alexander Dennis since the current generation model was launched in 2012.

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis President & Managing Director, comments: "We are very honoured that KMB continues to place its confidence in Alexander Dennis with this latest order for 56 double deck buses. KMB continually challenges us to raise the bar and these latest 12.8m Enviro500 buses are testament to their commitment to world class passenger services."

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

