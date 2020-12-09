NFI Group announces Virtual Investor Day Agenda for January 11, 2021

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading independent bus and coach manufacturers, today announced the Agenda and Registration details for its upcoming Investor Day, to be held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. EST.

Presentations will include updates on current business and market conditions, strategic and transformational initiatives, zero-emission program success and new products, ESG performance, and financial outlook. NFI will explain how it is leveraging its 450 years of combined bus and coach experience to lead the transition to zero-emission buses and coaches. NFI has the largest zero-emission bus production capacity in its markets and offers full-service mobility solutions including: vehicles, charging infrastructure solutions, connected technology, and aftermarket parts and field support.

"Given the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to present our Investor Day virtually this year to a broader audience," said Paul Soubry, President & CEO of NFI Group Inc. "The world of transportation is changing, and the evolution to zero-emission buses is inevitable. We delivered our first trolley-electric transit bus in 1969, and we have continued to innovate and disrupt ourselves to remain the leader in our markets. We are excited about the future of NFI, and we are keen to share our roadmap in leading the bus and coach evolution to zero-emission propulsion, or what we call the ZEvolutionTM."

Agenda :

1.

Welcome Stephen King, Group Director, Treasury, Corporate





Development & Investor Relations, NFI Group 2.

CEO Commentary Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer,





NFI Group 3.

Update on NFI Forward Ian Smart, Executive Vice President, Business





Transformation, NFI Group 4.

NFI Market & Business Updates Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI Doug Minix, General Manager, ARBOC Paul Davies, President & Managing Director,





Alexander Dennis Limited





Brian Dewsnup, President, NFI Parts 5.

Panel Public Transit Mobility Experts and Customers 6.

Introduction to the ZEvolutionTM Katherine S. Winter, NFI Group Board Director; also the





Vice-President & General Manager, Automated Driving





Solutions Division of Intel Corporation 7.

NFI is Leading the ZEvolutionTM Led by Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer,





NFI Group 8.

ESG at NFI Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, Human





Resources, NFI Group 9.

NFI Financial Guidance & Outlook Pipasu Soni, Executive Vice President and Chief





Financial Officer, NFI Group 10.

NFI Board Perspective Hon. Brian V. Tobin, P.C., O.C., Chairman of the NFI





Group Board of Directors 11.

Wrap-Up



To confirm your attendance for the event please RSVP by emailing [email protected]. You may also visit nfigroup.com/investor-day-2021/ for more details, relevant information, and registration instructions.

About NFI Group

With more than 8,000 team members operating from 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.

NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. Further information is available at:

www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.nfi.parts,www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

SOURCE NFI Group Inc.

For further information: Stephen King, Group Director, Treasury, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations, NFI Group, 204.224.6382, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.nfigroup.com

