NFI Group Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Upcoming Investor Events

WINNIPEG, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI) NFI Group Inc., ("NFI" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, announced today that it intends to release its third-quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after market close.

A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on November 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call-in number for listeners is 888-231-8191, 647-427-7450 or 403-451-9838. A live audio feed of the call will also be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2113786/0FFA8FA3693971315720A1D42A50E496

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. (ET) on November 13, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 21, 2019. To access the replay, call 855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and then enter pass code number 1357288. The replay will also be available on NFI's web site at www.nfigroup.com.

NFI is also pleased to announce it is holding an Investor Day on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the TD Future Cities Center inside Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Avenue) in Toronto. Members of NFI's executive leadership team will provide an update on NFI's markets, businesses and outlook. A fleet of NFI's vehicles will be on display and available for tours. Registration begins at 8:30a.m. ET and formal presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, a light breakfast and lunch will be served.

Attendance in person for this event is limited, to confirm your attendance, please RSVP by emailing Christy_davidson@newflyer.com and note any dietary restrictions.

About NFI Group

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

For further information: Stephen King, Group Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, NFI Group, 204.224.6382, Stephen_King@newflyer.com

